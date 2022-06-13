Italy unsure about ending transport mask mandate as Covid cases rise

Italy is set to relax its remaining handful of rules on Wednesday, June 15th, most notably the requirement to wear masks on all forms of public transport.

But with just two days left to go, the government appears undecided over whether to lift this particular rule or not, with the health minister taking a cautious line amid a recent spike in the infection rate.

Italy has taken a gradual approach to easing its Covid rules, and the requirement to wear masks remains in place on all forms of public transport, in cinemas, theatres and concert halls, at indoor sporting events, in schools and in healthcare settings.

These requirements have long been scheduled to end for everywhere other than in schools and healthcare settings as of June 15th, under the health ministry’s ‘roadmap’ back to normality, which foresees almost all measures being scrapped in time for the official start of summer.

But the Italian government always reserves the right to make changes to such plans closer to the deadline, depending on infection rates, hospitalisation rates, and other indicators of the Covid risk level around the country.

With just two days left to go until the planned expiry date, and the likely publication of a decree setting out the remaining rules over summer, the health ministry is yet to give confirmation of exactly what will change and when.

“We will certainly be able to remove [masks] in cinemas and theaters. As for public transport, we will consider it,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in late May.

Speranza is reportedly strongly in favour of keeping masks mandatory on all forms of local and long-distance public transport, including on domestic flights, with other cabinet ministers in the coalition government pushing to end all restrictions to aid the recovery of tourism.

Italian media reports speculate on Monday that if the mask requirement remains in place, the rules may be relaxed to allow passengers to wear lower-grade surgical masks rather than the more protective FFP2 masks currently required.

It is not clear whether masks will remain mandatory on international flights to Italy.

This rule could now be dropped after Italy chose to keep the requirement in place until June 15th despite the lifting of an EU-wide mandate in mid-May. The decision as to whether masks are required could reportedly be left to individual airlines.

There has been no indication as to whether the government also plans to relax the rules on quarantine and isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

The government is reportedly set to confirm changes following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, though the rules on the wearing of masks in schools during upcoming exams are expected to be decided on Monday.

Speranza’s decision will no doubt be influenced by the recent rise in the contagion rate, which is now evident in 14 of Italy’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

After weeks of steadily falling infection rates overall in Italy, the contagion curve has now risen again, from a seven-day average of 15,000 last week to 21,000 this week.

There is particular concern about local spikes in cities, such as Milan, where the daily number of new confirmed cases shot up from 261 to 1,095 within the space of a week.

While hospitalisation numbers and the death toll are not showing any sign of increasing at the moment, at this stage in the pandemic we know that these numbers usually rise a couple of weeks after the infection rate.

The rise in Italy, as in other countries including Portugal and Germany, is thought to be due to the spread of the coronavirus sub-variant BA.5, which the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS) says is more contagious and has a greater ability to circumvent immunity given by vaccines.

Current estimates of the number of BA.5 cases in Italy range from 1.4 percent to 13 percent of new infections.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).