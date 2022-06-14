For members
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: How Italian mortgages are getting more expensive
Mortgage rates have been rising in Italy throughout 2022, with further increases expected. Here's how much higher repayment rates are expected to get.
Published: 14 June 2022 14:29 CEST
Getting a mortgage in Italy will now cost more in repayments than it a year ago. Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash
ECONOMY
No minimum wage for Italy as EU reaches living standards deal
EU negotiators reached a deal on minimum wages across the bloc on Monday, but Italy still hasn't adopted any minimum wage law.
Published: 8 June 2022 11:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments