Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

PROPERTY: How Italian mortgages are getting more expensive

Mortgage rates have been rising in Italy throughout 2022, with further increases expected. Here's how much higher repayment rates are expected to get.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:29 CEST
PROPERTY: How Italian mortgages are getting more expensive
Getting a mortgage in Italy will now cost more in repayments than it a year ago. Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Average mortgage repayments in Italy are going up, meaning that people either on a variable mortgage rate or applying for a mortgage now will be paying more than they were last year.

But as mortgage rates were at a record low last summer, just how bad is the outlook really and what should homebuyers expect?

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

Interest rates have been increasing for around six months, with the situation made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pushing up the cost of goods and services.

The European Central Bank last week announced further “significant” inflation hikes, set to further impact on the cost of living.

The ECB predicts inflation will reach 6.8 percent in 2022, before declining to 3.5 percent in 2023 and 2.1 percent in 2024. These are all higher figures than were forecast in March.

For Italian mortgages, this means a higher monthly outlay due to the knock-on effect of higher mortgage interest rates – although those already on fixed rates are protected from the currently volatile market.

New figures from Italian consumer rights association Codacons show what you can now expect to pay according to the ECB’s interest rate projections.

In the case of a 30-year variable-rate €200,000 mortgage in Rome, the total increase in repayments would be just over €16,000 in the event of a 0.50 percent increase in mortgage rates.

The monthly hike would come to just under an additional €50.

According to financial forecasts, if the increase were 0.25 percent, an instalment would go from €619 to €642, but if it were 0.50 percent – as is predicted for September – it would reach €665.

Price comparison website Facile.it also looked at what the changes will mean for monthly repayments, predicting that the variable rate will increase to over 2 percent by the end of the year.

Taking a €120,000 loan to be repaid in 20 years, today’s average variable rate is 0.85 percent, with a monthly instalment of €544.

Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash

According to predictions, the variable rate will rise to around 2.2 percent by the end of 2022, meaning a higher monthly instalment of around an extra €75.

By June 2023, the variable rate is projected to rise to 2.95 percent and the mortgage instalment to increase to €663, making that an extra €120 to pay each month.

Is Italy heading for a market slowdown?

The latest figures are making homebuyers nervous.

According to a survey published by Facile.it, almost 2 million people in Italy have stopped looking for a new property due to the increase in mortgage rates.

The cost is likely to rise further following the ECB’s announcement, the report noted.

“In a period of rising rates such as the current one, choosing a mortgage becomes a more delicate operation,” stated a spokesperson.

READ ALSO: The most expensive places in Italy to buy a house in 2022

“There is no absolute right or wrong choice between fixed rate, variable rate or hybrid solutions, the decision has to be made according to the specifics of the would-be borrower: risk appetite, income, duration of financing, age, and so on. The help of an expert advisor therefore becomes more important than ever.”

After years of falling mortgage rates, researchers said fixed rates have already risen and an average mortgage fixed rate will rarely fall below 2.4 percent.

Those who choose a variable rate, on the other hand, are said to be able access lower loan repayments, which start at 0.65 percent – but, as noted, won’t stay at that level for long and are subject to market fluctuations.

Historically, it’s still a good time to get a mortgage

Although the news seems gloomy for those on variable mortgages or those applying for a mortgage now, the figures follow record low interest rates on mortgages last year.

Italian mortgage rates fell to “historic lows” last year, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said, after a cut to interest rates by the ECB meant 

A drop in interest rates from the ECB in May last year saw mortgage interest rates in Italy fall to their lowest in a decade, with monthly repayments almost halving in that time.

It placed Italy as the European nation with the lowest fixed mortgage rate.

Even though mortgage repayments across the country this year aren’t as favourable as in 2021, it’s still a comparatively good time to take out a mortgage.

Meanwhile, the ECB has pledged to return inflation to 2 percent over the medium term, which may subsequently bring down mortgage rates in Italy too.

See more in The Local’s Italian property section.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

No minimum wage for Italy as EU reaches living standards deal

EU negotiators reached a deal on minimum wages across the bloc on Monday, but Italy still hasn't adopted any minimum wage law.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:54 CEST
No minimum wage for Italy as EU reaches living standards deal

Italy is just one of a handful of countries not covered in a new EU minimum wage directive to “guarantee decent living standards for workers”.

The European Parliament approved the deal overnight on Monday “to set adequate minimum wages”, which will apply to EU workers who have an employment contract.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement on Tuesday, stating that the rules “will protect the dignity of work and make sure that work pays”.

Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, described the deal as a “historic EU agreement” in a Facebook post, adding that Italy must follow suit.

Di Maio has been pushing for a minimum wage in Italy for several years, calling it a “priority measure” back in 2019.

READ ALSO: Cost of living: How does Italy compare to the rest of the world in 2022?

“Now the minimum wage must become a reality in Italy, where millions of Italians still receive wages below €9 per hour. We need a dignified law for those workers who carry the country forward,” he wrote in his latest post on the subject.

He nodded to the populist Italian political party ‘Movimento 5 Stelle’ (M5S), who have been “supporting it for a long time and is fighting for it in parliament”.

The Minister of Agricultural Policies also wrote in a Facebook post: “This country needs a minimum wage, which must be approved in this legislature.”

He referred to the “scandalous” Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data, revealing how Italy’s salaries are at the bottom of the European table.

SURVEY: Foreign residents rank Italy one of ‘worst countries in world’ for finances and working abroad

“The 5 Star Movement has been asking for (the minimum wage) for nine years now, an appeal that has gone unheeded by almost all the other political forces, which over the years have obstructed this fundamental reform of civilisation,” he added.

The prevalence of part-time and short-term contracts continue to impact Italy’s economy. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

For now, it will be up to the Italian government to introduce a minimum wage, as EU leaders have indicated that they will not enforce the rule – as the law doesn’t oblige member states to introduce a minimum wage.

“We will not impose a minimum wage on Italy, that is not the point,” said EU Labour Commissioner Nicolas Schmit at a press conference.

“I am highly confident that the Italian government and the social partners will reach a good agreement to strengthen collective bargaining, especially for the less well protected, and, in the end, they will come to the conclusion that it could be important to introduce a minimum-wage system in Italy.

“But it is down to the Italian government and the social partners to do it,” he added.

Italy is one of six countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, that doesn’t have a minimum wage law in place.

Wage levels are instead determined through collective bargaining, which should not be “penalised”, according to the Minister of Economic Development Gancarlo Girgetti.

“We have very, very advanced second-level bargaining and therefore in some way this instrument must not penalise forms that we have successfully experimented with,” he stated.

Findings have showed that Italy’s salaries have continued to decline, with the country recording the biggest wage drop in the EU at the end of last year, following the effects of the pandemic.

The data revealed Italy’s large number of workers on part-time and short-term contracts, which continues to impact Italy’s economy.

SHOW COMMENTS