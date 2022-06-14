Read news from:
Why abortions in Italy are still hard to access – despite being legal

Women in Italy say they continue to face ‘absurd’ difficulties in accessing abortion and even the morning-after pill, but many are reluctant to question existing laws.

Published: 14 June 2022 11:43 CEST
Why abortions in Italy are still hard to access - despite being legal
A protestor holds a sign reading “My body, I decide” at a demonstration in central Rome in support of abortion rights. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

For 40 years, gynaecologist Michele Mariano has been the only person performing abortions in Italy’s rural southern Molise region.

He has delayed retiring twice because no one will replace him, many refusing to terminate pregnancies as conscientious objectors.

It’s an extreme example that’s emblematic of a wider issue in Italy, where abortion up to 90 days after conception has been legal since 1978 – but is still almost impossible to access in some parts of the country.

A majority of gynaecologists refuse on conscientious objection grounds, driven either by religion or societal pressure, while recent moves by right-wing politicians with links to the Church have only increased obstacles for women.

As a result, dozens of hospitals and clinics across the country provide no abortion services at all.

Finding doctors to perform them can be a minefield, since there are no official lists disclosing those who do, while services vary wildly across the country.

“Someone goes to the hospital not knowing whether the doctor in front of them will do it,” said Eleonora Mizzoni, 32, an abortion activist in Pisa.

‘Absurd situation’

Some 67 percent of gynaecologists across Italy – in cities and rural areas alike – are conscientious objectors, according to the latest health ministry figures from 2019.

That figure exceeds 80 percent in five of Italy’s 20 regions.

The only resources available to signpost women towards the services they need come in the form of unofficial websites, such as the map compiled by Laiga, an association of Italian gynaecologists.

Martina Patone, 35, described how she called about 10 hospitals in Rome and other cities to get an abortion eight years ago before a charity helped her out.

She had sought a medical abortion, which involves taking pills, but in the end had to undergo surgery.

Patone recalled having to explain to a nurse how the abortion pills worked, and before getting help from the charity having to lining up at 6am on a “rusty staircase” in a Rome hospital basement to be put on a long waiting list.

“I really thought that going to the hospital would be easy. Not at all,” she told AFP.

Besides the red tape, the process makes women feel as if “you did something wrong, you shouldn’t say anything”, she said.

She called it “absurd” that women continue to have the same problems exercising their right to abortion.

‘See you later’

Data published in May by the Luca Coscioni Association, which advocates for abortion rights, found that in at least 31 hospitals, all doctors or health workers who would assist in an abortion were objectors.

To help avoid such roadblocks, Mizzoni’s group “Obiezione Respinta” (Objection Overruled) created an interactive online map where women can warn others where they will be turned away.

One woman on the site described waiting hours outside an operating room in Caserta, north of Naples, only for the hospital’s gynaecologist to dismiss her saying, “I’m an objector, see you later”.

Another in the Tuscan city of Pistoia recalled how the gynaecologist wrote her a prescription for a fertility drug, instead of the requested morning-after pill.

A woman in the Umbrian town of Foligno said she was refused follow-up care after an abortion – administered by the hospital’s sole non-objector – despite suffering from pain and fever.

The law stipulates that objectors cannot refuse medical care before and after abortion, but that is not always respected.

A 32-year-old Sicilian, Valentina Milluzzo, died of sepsis in 2016 in the fifth month of pregnancy when doctors refused to intervene when one twin died inside her womb but another was still alive.

Priests join an anti-abortion demonstration on May 21st 2022 in central Rome. The placard reads “Human Rights are born in the womb”. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

‘Outlier in Europe’

Italy is an outlier in western Europe, where the trend in recent decades has been to remove barriers to abortion, said Leah Hoctor, the Center for Reproductive Health’s European director.

“Patients are going through a quagmire, an obstacle course, barrier after barrier because of these widespread refusals of care and the complete abdication of the state… this is unacceptable,” she told AFP.

She said the failure of the state to manage its objectors efficiently amounts to “abdication of its responsibility under international human rights law”.

The Council of Europe has twice censured Italy over inadequate access to abortion, with little consequence.

Conscientious objectors say faith drives their refusal to perform abortions. The Catholic Church is uncompromising on the issue, with Pope Francis calling it “murder”.

The Italian Association of Catholic Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says its mission is “to counter the culture of death” and promote respect for life following “Christian principles”.

But abortion activists say objection has ballooned beyond a moral issue and is now often based on expediency. In short, it’s more professionally beneficial to be an objector than not in Italy.

Mariano, Molise’s sole abortion doctor, told La Repubblica daily last year “those who perform abortions don’t have a career”.

The public pressure arises in a society increasingly concerned with its declining birth rate.

Abortion is not part of normal medical training, sex education in schools is not compulsory, and some pharmacists illegally refuse to dispense morning-after pills.

‘Wind from the USA’

Politics also play a role, with piecemeal attempts to limit abortion access in certain regions controlled by right-wing parties with strong Church ties.

Piedmont, governed by a far-right coalition, announced in April it would offer 4,000 euros ($4,300) each to 100 pregnant women considering abortion for financial reasons, to convince them to reconsider.

Meanwhile, authorities in left-leaning Tuscany named an objector gynecologist last month to head a family planning centre in Pontedera by the Arno river, which had been the first to introduce the abortion pill in 2005.

“Obviously times change and the anti-abortionist wind arriving from the USA is also sweeping over the Arno,” consumer rights association ADUC noted.

However, unlike in the United States, abortion is not at the top of the political agenda in Italy and even for right-leaning parties there is no real push to overturn the law.

Meanwhile, advocates of abortion rights worry that calling for improvements to the law – by making doctors easier to find or even limiting conscientious objections – might backfire, gynaecologist Mirella Parachini told AFP.

“No one feels like questioning the abortion law for fear that reopening it would only lead to its deterioration.”

POLITICS

Italian voter turnout at all-time low in ‘flop’ referendum

Historically low numbers of Italians voted in a referendum on reforms to the country's justice system on Sunday, while local elections across 975 towns and cities also saw a low turnout.

Published: 13 June 2022 12:24 CEST
Italian voter turnout at all-time low in ‘flop’ referendum

Only 20.9 percent of Italians of voting age turned out for Sunday’s referendum giustizia, or justice referendum, according to media reports – far less than the 50 percent threshold required for the results to be binding.

The numbers are the lowest seen for any referendum held in Italy since World War II, according to the financial news publication Il Sole 24 Ore, which described the event as a “historic flop”.

Turnout was also low for the municipal elections held in 975 towns and cities across Italy on the same day, reportedly reaching just 54.72 percent – lower than the 60.12 percent seen in previous similar elections according to news agency Ansa.

Referenda are a historically popular legislative tool in Italy, but for the results to count a ‘quorum’ of 50 percent plus one of the electorate must vote.

Up until the mid-90’s, this threshold was almost always surpassed, with eight of the nine plebiscites held between 1974 and 1995 attracting a higher than 50 percent turnout (votes on the right to divorce and abortion drew particularly high numbers, with 87.7 and 79.4 percent of voters showing up respectively).

Over the last couple of decades, however, those figures have seen a direct reversal. Of the nine referendums conducted in Italy since 1997, only one has reached a quorum, making holding one a risky and expensive bet.

This latest vote had a particularly poor turnout – worse than the 2009 ‘flop of flops’ promoted by Mario Segni and Giovanni Guzzetta on proposed reforms to the electoral system, in which 23 percent of voters participated.

Representatives of the far-right League party, which led the campaign for the justice referendum, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, which supported it, blamed a ‘media blackout’ for the lack of voter interest.

The vote was “boycotted with absolute silence in many newspapers and on state television,” Berlusconi said.

But according to the news daily Corriere della Sera, 82 percent of Italians were aware of the referendum. Critics say the result was predictable and the fault of promoters for including arcane questions that most laypeople would struggle to understand.

The referendum asked Italians to vote on five issues, some of them highly specialised, such as whether people should require supporting signatures to present their candidacy for election to Italy’s High Council of the Judiciary (Csm).

The questions were “very removed from people’s daily lives,” concluded a Vanity Fair editorial, “on issues that were not only linked to politics, but also extremely technical.”

When the results first came though, League party leader Matteo Salvini was reportedly initially unavailable for comment as he was out of town with his daughter.

He later acknowledged the outcome in a tweet in which he offered his “thanks to the 10 million Italians who chose to vote to change the justice system.”

“It is our duty to continue to make their voices heard!” he wrote.

