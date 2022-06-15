TRAVEL: Italian low-cost airline staff to strike on June 25th

Flights are expected to be hit by delays and/or cancellations on Saturday, June 25th, with pilots and cabin crew from Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink set to hold a nationwide 24-hour walkout over wages and working conditions.
A week after the widespread travel disruption caused by last Wednesday’s strike, Italian unions Filt (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and Uiltrasporti (The Italian transport workers’ union) have now called new protests in response to the “continued impracticability to open a dialogue about issues that have afflicted personnel for months on end”.
Airline workers, who have long been voicing discontent with their working conditions (including the alleged lack of food and water during flights), will once again ask for “acceptable contractual agreements” and “salaries aligned with the minimum national standards […]”
The upcoming strike will fall into a wider network of demonstrations, with pilots and flight assistants from Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium set to stage a walkout on the same day.
As it was the case on June 8th, it is likely that a number of scheduled flights will be significantly delayed or even cancelled on the day of the strike, though no details are currently available.
Those travelling with any of the above-mentioned carriers throughout Saturday, June 25th are advised to contact their airline for updates as soon as possible.
In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in the strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.
According to the above regulation, airlines are financially accountable for any journey disruption they are responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes. Therefore, should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your chosen airline.
Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For further information on what you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.
