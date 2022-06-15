For members
PROPERTY
‘It’s so frustrating’: My 25-year Italian property renovation nightmare
When US-based Davide Fionda embarked on renovating his mother's Italian property, he couldn't have imagined the obstacles and the timescale in store.
Published: 15 June 2022 10:23 CEST
Davide Fionda's Italian property renovation began 25 years ago - and there is still no end in sight. Photo by Jamison Riley on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: How Italian mortgages are getting more expensive
Mortgage rates have been rising in Italy throughout 2022, with further increases expected. Here's how much higher repayment rates are expected to get.
Published: 14 June 2022 14:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments