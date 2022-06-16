LATEST: Italy braced for more travel disruption in national strike on Friday

Anyone travelling in Italy on Friday is advised to check with their transport operator before setting off as Italian trade unions have called another national strike on Friday.

Rail services in particular are likely to be affected from 9pm on Thursday, June 16th.

Trenitalia services will be affected by the strike over a 24-hour period, however Frecce and regional train services are guaranteed to run at peak times (between 6am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm).

Local public transport including buses, trams and metro trains in Italian cities will also be affected by the strike action, though the amount of disruption to regular services will depend largely upon the area.

Rome and Milan will likely be the worst affected cities, with the timing to vary by city.

In Rome, local public transport will face disruption between 8.30am and 12.30; in Milan from 8.45am-3pm and from 6pm until end of service; in Naples from 9am to 1pm.

Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC guarantees the operation of flights between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm.

However, they advise travellers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Unions said they had called the strike in protest over privatisation of services, concern about safety in the workplace, and unspecified Italian government and EU policies.

Strike action is a common occurrence in Italy during the summer months, and the latest demonstration comes less than a month after the last nationwide transport strike on May 17th.

On Wednesday, unions representing staff at low-cost airlines including Ryanair also announced a 24-hour strike for Friday, June 24th.