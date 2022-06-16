Read news from:
LATEST: Italy braced for more travel disruption in national strike on Friday

All forms of public transport in Italy are expected to be hit by a general strike called for Friday, June 17th.

Published: 16 June 2022 18:13 CEST
Trenitalia, Italy
Italian rail services will be affected for a period of 24 hours, from 9pm on Thursday to 9pm on Friday. Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP.

Anyone travelling in Italy on Friday is advised to check with their transport operator before setting off as Italian trade unions have called another national strike on Friday.

Rail services in particular are likely to be affected from 9pm on Thursday, June 16th.

Trenitalia services will be affected by the strike over a 24-hour period, however Frecce and regional train services are guaranteed to run at peak times (between 6am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm).

Local public transport including buses, trams and metro trains in Italian cities will also be affected by the strike action, though the amount of disruption to regular services will depend largely upon the area.

Rome and Milan will likely be the worst affected cities, with the timing to vary by city.

In Rome, local public transport will face disruption between 8.30am and 12.30; in Milan from 8.45am-3pm and from 6pm until end of service; in Naples from 9am to 1pm.

Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC guarantees the operation of flights between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm.

READ ALSO: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

However, they advise travellers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Unions said they had called the strike in protest over privatisation of services, concern about safety in the workplace, and unspecified Italian government and EU policies.

Strike action is a common occurrence in Italy during the summer months, and the latest demonstration comes less than a month after the last nationwide transport strike on May 17th.

On Wednesday, unions representing staff at low-cost airlines including Ryanair also announced a 24-hour strike for Friday, June 24th.

TRAVEL: Italian low-cost airline staff to strike on June 25th

Pilots and flight attendants from Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink will strike in response to “issues that have afflicted personnel for months on end”, unions said.

Published: 15 June 2022 17:52 CEST
Flights are expected to be hit by delays and/or cancellations on Saturday, June 25th, with pilots and cabin crew from Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink set to hold a nationwide 24-hour walkout over wages and working conditions.

A week after the widespread travel disruption caused by last Wednesday’s strike, Italian unions Filt (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and Uiltrasporti (The Italian transport workers’ union) have now called new protests in response to the “continued impracticability to open a dialogue about issues that have afflicted personnel for months on end”. 

READ ALSO: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

Airline workers, who have long been voicing discontent with their working conditions (including the alleged lack of food and water during flights), will once again ask for “acceptable contractual agreements” and “salaries aligned with the minimum national standards […]”

The upcoming strike will fall into a wider network of demonstrations, with pilots and flight assistants from Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium set to stage a walkout on the same day.

As it was the case on June 8th, it is likely that a number of scheduled flights will be significantly delayed or even cancelled on the day of the strike, though no details are currently available. 

Those travelling with any of the above-mentioned carriers throughout Saturday, June 25th are advised to contact their airline for updates as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in the strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.  

According to the above regulation, airlines are financially accountable for any journey disruption they are responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes. Therefore, should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your chosen airline. 

Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For further information on what you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.

