TRAVEL: Why now’s the best time to discover Italy’s secret lakes and mountains
Longing to escape the crowds and heat to experience a different side of Italy this summer? Those who look beyond the usual destinations are richly rewarded, says Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 16 June 2022 15:58 CEST
Roccascalegna village in Abruzzo’s wild Apennine mountains. Photo by Silvia Marchetti/The Local
Why visitors to Italy are ditching hotels – and where they’re staying instead
Traditional hotels are falling out of favour in Italy as the rise of sustainable, experiential travel takes more people off the beaten path, says Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 11 June 2022 12:45 CEST
