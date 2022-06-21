For members
WORKING IN ITALY
EXPLAINED: The pros and cons of Italy’s five percent flat tax for freelancers
Italy offers favourable tax rates to those who decide to work for themselves - but is it ever that simple? We weigh up the pros and cons of the flat-rate tax for new freelancers.
Published: 21 June 2022 17:05 CEST
Italy's 'regime forfettario' flat tax rate is ideal for some - but not for everyone. Photo by Lucian Novosel on Unsplash
PROPERTY
Italy’s building superbonus: What’s the problem with credit transfers?
There's concern that people trying to claim Italy's 'superbonus 110' now face further delays due to problems getting lines. Here's what's happening and why.
Published: 7 June 2022 16:04 CEST
Updated: 10 June 2022 10:45 CEST
