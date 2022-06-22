Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 ALERT

Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe, this time driven by new, fast-spreading Omicron subvariants, is once again threatening to disrupt people's summer plans.

Published: 22 June 2022 16:08 CEST
Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants
An illustration photo of a positive Covid-19 rapid antigen test. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several Western European nations have recently recorded their highest daily case numbers in months, due in part to Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The increase in cases has spurred calls for increased vigilance across a continent that has relaxed most if not all coronavirus restrictions.

The first resurgence came in May in Portugal, where BA.5 propelled a wave that hit almost 30,000 cases a day at the beginning of June. That wave has since started to subside, however.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: German Health Ministry lays out autumn Covid plan

Italy recorded more than 62,700 cases on Tuesday, nearly doubling the number from the previous week, the health ministry said. 

Germany meanwhile reported more than 122,000 cases on Tuesday. 

France recorded over 95,000 cases on Tuesday, its highest daily number since late April, representing a 45-percent increase in just a week.

Austria this Wednesday recorded more than 10,000 for the first time since April.

READ ALSO: Italy’s transport mask rule extended to September as Covid rate rises

Cases have also surged in Britain, where there has been a seven-fold increase in Omicron reinfection, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS blamed the rise on the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, but also said Covid fell to the sixth most common cause of death in May, accounting for 3.3 percent of all deaths in England and Wales.

BA.5 ‘taking over’

Mircea Sofonea, an epidemiologist at the University of Montpellier, said Covid’s European summer wave could be explained by two factors.

READ ALSO: 11,000 new cases: Will Austria reintroduce restrictions as infection numbers rise?

One is declining immunity, because “the protection conferred by an infection or a vaccine dose decreases in time,” he told AFP.

The other came down to the new subvariants BA.4 and particularly BA.5, which are spreading more quickly because they appear to be both more contagious and better able to escape immunity.

Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus and immunity unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, said BA.5 was “taking over” because it is 10 percent more contagious than BA.2.

“We are faced with a continuous evolution of the virus, which encounters people who already have antibodies — because they have been previously infected or vaccinated — and then must find a selective advantage to be able to sneak in,” he said.

READ ALSO: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

But are the new subvariants more severe?

“Based on limited data, there is no evidence of BA.4 and BA.5 being associated with increased infection severity compared to the circulating variants BA.1 and BA.2,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said last week.

But rising cases can result in increasing hospitalisations and deaths, the ECDC warned.

Could masks be making a comeback over summer? (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Alain Fischer, who coordinates France’s pandemic vaccine strategy, warned that the country’s hospitalisations had begun to rise, which would likely lead to more intensive care admissions and eventually more deaths.

However, in Germany, virologist Klaus Stohr told the ZDF channel that “nothing dramatic will happen in the intensive care units in hospitals”.

Return of the mask? 

The ECDC called on European countries to “remain vigilant” by maintaining testing and surveillance systems.

“It is expected that additional booster doses will be needed for those groups most at risk of severe disease, in anticipation of future waves,” it added.

Faced with rising cases, last week Italy’s government chose to extend a requirement to wear medical grade FFP2 masks on public transport until September 30.

“I want to continue to recommend protecting yourself by getting a second booster shot,” said Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who recently tested positive for Covid.

READ ALSO: Spain to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to ‘entire population’

Fischer said France had “clearly insufficient vaccination rates” and that a second booster shot was needed.

Germany’s government is waiting on expert advice on June 30 to decide whether to reimpose mandatory mask-wearing rules indoors.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, German doctor Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has recommended a “toolbox” against the Covid wave that includes mask-wearing, vaccination and limiting the number of contacts.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: How Italy’s Covid rules change from Thursday

Most of Italy’s remaining pandemic-related restrictions have been eased from Thursday, June 16th - but some remain. Here are the rules at a glance.

Published: 16 June 2022 16:10 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Italy’s Covid rules change from Thursday

The Italian health minister on Wednesday night signed off on the latest changes to the rules contained in an ordinance.

While most rules have been dropped, the government has chosen to keep its mask mandate in place on most forms of public transport, in healthcare settings, and in care homes.

READ ALSO: Italy’s transport mask rule extended to September as Covid rate rises

As existing rules had expired on Wednesday, June 15th, the changes come in immediately from Thursday, June 16th.

Though the changes are already in force, some details remain unclear.

The government is expected to publish a decree in the coming days containing further information about of the updated regulations, but for now here’s what we know about how the rules have changes in Italy on Thursday based on the ordinance and separate official updates in recent days.

Public transport

Italy has extended current rules until September 30th, meaning passengers will still be required to wear FFP2 masks on local and long-distance public transport including buses, coaches, trains, subways, trams, and ferries, according to the health ministry’s ordinance.

The ordinance confirms that children aged under six remain exempt from the requirement, as do those who have “illnesses or disabilities incompatible with the use of a mask”. Police enforcing mask-wearing rules may ask for a medical certificate in this case.

Flights

Flights are not mentioned in the new ordinance, and media reports say ministers have chosen to lift the rules for air passengers entirely.

Confirmation is expected once the full decree text is published. However, in recent weeks many airlines and airports in Italy have already opted to relax the mask-wearing requirement individually.

Cinemas and theatres

The mask-wearing requirement in cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and at indoor sporting events has been dropped from June 16th, the ordinance confirms.

Schools

Students will not be required to wear a mask when sitting the maturità and terza media exams, though masks continue to be recommended.

Hospitals and healthcare settings

As expected, masks remain obligatory in hospitals, care homes and all types of healthcare facilities,

Workplaces

Employees of businesses in the private sector are still obliged to wear masks until at least June 30th, according to rules set previously. This means the rule applies to staff at venues including cinemas, concert halls, bars and restaurants – though not to customers.

Masks are no longer required in public sector workplaces as of June 16th, as the ordinance requiring them expired on the 15th and has no been renewed.

Churches

Masks will no longer be required in churches, and holy water fonts can now be used again, according to separate guidelines issued on Wednesday.

Compulsory vaccination for over-50s

From Thursday the Covid vaccination requirement also comes to an end for over-50s in Italy, but remains in place for healthcare and care home staff until at least the end of the year.

Quarantine rules

There has been no indication yet as to whether the government also plans to relax the rules on quarantine and isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

Note that local authorities and individual businesses in Italy can still set different rules than those at the national level, meaning certain restrictions may continue to vary from one place to another.

This article will be updated when more details are made available.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

SHOW COMMENTS