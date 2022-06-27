Breaking: Two hospitalised as wildfire spreads near Rome

Photos and video taken by Rome residents on Wednesday afternoon show thick clouds of smoke, with the fire visible from the western side of the city’s ring road, or GRA (Grande Raccordo Anulare).
Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which is reportedly spreading in the area between the major roads Via Aurelia and Via di Casalotti.
Incendio a Roma: fiamme raggiungono le ville, colonna di fumo visibile da chilometri https://t.co/aONh2q6BJF pic.twitter.com/wybfM7jIcy
— Roma Today (@romatoday) June 27, 2022
A mother and her baby were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation while 35 others were treated at the scene, according to local news reports.
Several homes and a summer camp have so far been evacuated, according to reports.
#intanto Maxi-incendio a Roma, esplose 50 bombole di Gpl. Evacuate alcune abitazioni e un centro estivo https://t.co/Ok6ihJ5LYZ
— La7 (@La7tv) June 27, 2022
Explosions were heard as the fire reached warehouses in an industrial area west of the capital, reports Rai News, thought to be caused as the fire reached dozens of gas cylinders kept at a campervan storage facility.
The fire brigade said in a tweet that several teams were at the scene of the explosions.
🔴 #Roma, #incendio sterpaglia coinvolge rimessaggio camper sull’Aurelia nei pressi del GRA. Squadre #vigilidelfuoco stanno intervento per spegnere le fiamme che stanno interessando i mezzi provocando esplosioni di bombole di gpl in dotazione [#27giugno 16:00] pic.twitter.com/Re8lzwDbud
— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) June 27, 2022
Firefighters said the blaze was becoming less intense at around 5pm on Monday, but that it was still spreading due to high winds.
A prolonged heatwave and a severe drought have caused extremely dry conditions across much of Italy, including Lazio, the region around Rome.
This story is being updated…
