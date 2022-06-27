Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Italy to keep quarantine rules in place as Covid cases rise

Italy will not scrap its mandatory Covid isolation period, the health minister has said, with the government split over whether to follow the ‘English model’ of managing the pandemic.

Published: 27 June 2022 16:09 CEST
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in Italy must undergo at least one week of isolation. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

The Italian health minister said he’s not considering scrapping the country’s existing Covid isolation requirements, following weeks of disagreement within government and among health experts over whether the rule should remain in place.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said “no” when asked by Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Saturday if he’ll end the isolation requirement for positive cases “as requested by various politicians and experts”.

“At the moment such a thing is not in question,” he added. “Anyone who is infected must stay at home.”

“There are 650,000 people in solitary confinement right now, and it is unimaginable to tell them they can move around.”

Though Italy has now scrapped almost all other Covid-related health measures – including all entry requirements for travellers – the country still requires anyone who tests positive while in the country to self-isolate for between one and three weeks (see the bottom of the article for more details).

Speranza, who is known for taking a cautious line when it comes to managing the pandemic, also decided in mid-June to the keep the requirement to wear masks on public transport in place throughout the summer.

The minister’s clarification came after weeks of debate over whether the isolation rule should also now be dropped or not, with the government reportedly split over the issue.

One of Speranza’s two deputy health ministers, Andrea Costa, has spoken out in favour of scrapping the rule, while the other, Pierpaolo Sileri, said the government should keep it in place.

Several prominent politicians within Italy’s broad coalition government, as well as health experts, have been calling for an end to all restrictions amid a debate over the adoption of a ‘modello inglese‘ or ‘English model’ of managing the pandemic: in England, isolation when infected is only a recommendation, not a requirement. 

Others, including epidemiologist Carlo La Vecchia, meanwhile suggested Italy move towards adopting a ‘Swiss model’: one week of isolation when positive, and no testing requirement at the end of that period.

But as the Covid infection and hospitalisation rates rise again – with the latest official health data showing a 60 percent rise in new infections in just seven days – Speranza doesn’t appear keen to try out either idea in Italy.

While Speranza told Repubblica “the challenge now is to focus on individual responsibility”, he said certain situations called for rules to remain in place.

“We mustn’t forget what we’ve been through,” he said.

“The most vulnerable must be protected. If they encounter the virus, their lives are still at risk. Their protection does not depend only on their own behavior, but on all of us … for example by putting on a mask in risky places.

“When circulation was very low, I said [the pandemic] was not over, and now I ask everyone once again to be cautious.”

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

What are Italy’s isolation rules?

In Italy and beyond, any type of Covid isolation period is commonly referred to as ‘quarantine’ (quarantena); though it should be noted that Italy’s health authorities define quarantine as an isolation period “carried out when a healthy person has been exposed to a Covid-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and providing for the early identification of cases”.

This is as opposed to isolation (isolamento), which is used “to separate people suffering from Covid-19 from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of infection”.

The health ministry’s existing rules state that anyone who tests positive while in Italy is required to immediately self-isolate for a minimum of seven days – if they’re fully vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid.

Italy’s health ministry defines this as either being vaccinated and boosted (at any time – there’s no time limit or expiry period for those who’ve had a booster shot); or as having completed the primary vaccination cycle or recovered from Covid within the past 120 days (and being able to show certification proving this).

For anyone who is not classed as fully vaccinated or recently recovered, the isolation period is extended to 10 days.

In either case, the infected person must have been symptomless for at least three days in order to exit quarantine (with the exception of symptoms relating to a lost sense of taste or smell).

The patient must also test negative for the virus via either a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test on the final day of the quarantine in order to be allowed out.

Read more about getting tested while in Italy in a separate article here.

Quarantined people who keep testing positive for the virus can be kept in self-isolation for a maximum of 21 days, at which point they will be automatically released.

The prospect of potentially having to spend up to three weeks in isolation is obviously concerning for people visiting Italy on holiday this summer – with a number of The Local’s readers saying they wouldn’t be coming on holiday to Italy this summer if the rules remain in place.

As some countries require people travelling from Italy to test negative before their departure, visitors at the tail end of their journey could also be hit with the unpleasant surprise of finding out they need to quarantine for another week in Italy instead of heading home as planned.

Italy does not currently require visitors from any country to test negative in order to enter the country, as long as they are fully boosted or were recently vaccinated/have recently recovered from Covid.

For more information about how Italy’s health regulations may apply to you, see the Italian health ministry’s website or consult the Italian embassy in your country.

COVID-19 ALERT

Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe, this time driven by new, fast-spreading Omicron subvariants, is once again threatening to disrupt people's summer plans.

Published: 22 June 2022 16:08 CEST
Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants

Several Western European nations have recently recorded their highest daily case numbers in months, due in part to Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The increase in cases has spurred calls for increased vigilance across a continent that has relaxed most if not all coronavirus restrictions.

The first resurgence came in May in Portugal, where BA.5 propelled a wave that hit almost 30,000 cases a day at the beginning of June. That wave has since started to subside, however.

Italy recorded more than 62,700 cases on Tuesday, nearly doubling the number from the previous week, the health ministry said. 

Germany meanwhile reported more than 122,000 cases on Tuesday. 

France recorded over 95,000 cases on Tuesday, its highest daily number since late April, representing a 45-percent increase in just a week.

Austria this Wednesday recorded more than 10,000 for the first time since April.

Cases have also surged in Britain, where there has been a seven-fold increase in Omicron reinfection, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS blamed the rise on the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, but also said Covid fell to the sixth most common cause of death in May, accounting for 3.3 percent of all deaths in England and Wales.

BA.5 ‘taking over’

Mircea Sofonea, an epidemiologist at the University of Montpellier, said Covid’s European summer wave could be explained by two factors.

One is declining immunity, because “the protection conferred by an infection or a vaccine dose decreases in time,” he told AFP.

The other came down to the new subvariants BA.4 and particularly BA.5, which are spreading more quickly because they appear to be both more contagious and better able to escape immunity.

Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus and immunity unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, said BA.5 was “taking over” because it is 10 percent more contagious than BA.2.

“We are faced with a continuous evolution of the virus, which encounters people who already have antibodies — because they have been previously infected or vaccinated — and then must find a selective advantage to be able to sneak in,” he said.

But are the new subvariants more severe?

“Based on limited data, there is no evidence of BA.4 and BA.5 being associated with increased infection severity compared to the circulating variants BA.1 and BA.2,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said last week.

But rising cases can result in increasing hospitalisations and deaths, the ECDC warned.

Could masks be making a comeback over summer? (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Alain Fischer, who coordinates France’s pandemic vaccine strategy, warned that the country’s hospitalisations had begun to rise, which would likely lead to more intensive care admissions and eventually more deaths.

However, in Germany, virologist Klaus Stohr told the ZDF channel that “nothing dramatic will happen in the intensive care units in hospitals”.

Return of the mask? 

The ECDC called on European countries to “remain vigilant” by maintaining testing and surveillance systems.

“It is expected that additional booster doses will be needed for those groups most at risk of severe disease, in anticipation of future waves,” it added.

Faced with rising cases, last week Italy’s government chose to extend a requirement to wear medical grade FFP2 masks on public transport until September 30.

“I want to continue to recommend protecting yourself by getting a second booster shot,” said Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who recently tested positive for Covid.

Fischer said France had “clearly insufficient vaccination rates” and that a second booster shot was needed.

Germany’s government is waiting on expert advice on June 30 to decide whether to reimpose mandatory mask-wearing rules indoors.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, German doctor Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has recommended a “toolbox” against the Covid wave that includes mask-wearing, vaccination and limiting the number of contacts.

