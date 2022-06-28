For members
What changes about life in Italy in July 2022
Hot weather, beach trips, gelato, and the return of summer tourism: there are a few things we know to expect in Italy this July. But what else is in store for people living in the country?
Published: 28 June 2022 15:08 CEST
July in Italy means trips to the beach - but what else is happening this month? Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP
EXPLAINED: The pros and cons of Italy’s five percent flat tax for freelancers
Italy offers favourable tax rates to those who decide to work for themselves - but is it ever that simple? We weigh up the pros and cons of the flat-rate tax for new freelancers.
Published: 21 June 2022 17:05 CEST
Updated: 25 June 2022 10:21 CEST
