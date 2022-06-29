For members
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023 - so what does this mean if you have a trip planned this year?
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
‘Arrive early’: Passengers at European airports warned of travel disruption
Europe's airports chief told passengers to leave time for delays this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
Published: 24 June 2022 11:05 CEST
