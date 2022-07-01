Read news from:
Six of the coolest places to go in Italy to avoid a heatwave

If you're not a fan of the heat, here are six places in Italy you can go to stay cool this summer.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:48 CEST
Dolomites, Italy
Mountain resorts on the Dolomites are among the best locations for those looking to get away from the summer heat. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Italy is admired all over the world for the uncontaminated beauty of its beaches and the crystal-clear water of its seas. Unsurprising, its many seaside resorts attract millions of foreign visitors every summer. 

But while the country is surely heaven on earth for hot weather lovers, is there a place for those who are less keen on basking in the scorching sun of the Italian estate? Well, take it from an Italian born and bred: there’s a place for just about anybody in Italy.

The unparalleled diversity of the country’s landscape means that those preferring temperatures in the low 20s over the 30s (and sometimes 40s) of the summer heat have a plethora of cool-weather havens to choose from.

Here are just six of the destinations that you should consider when planning your escape from the heat.

Vigo di Fassa, Trentino Alto-Adige

Summer in the Dolomites is generally fairly cool but there’s a place in Trentino Alto-Adige where temperatures are particularly brisker than elsewhere. Located around 40km east of Bolzano and sat at an elevation of 1,382m, Vigo di Fassa enjoys temperatures which are significantly lower than in the surrounding comuni (municipalities). Suffice to say that in August, the hottest month of the year, daily averages are usually below 20C.

But, Vigo di Fassa is not just your average mountain location offering reprieve from the summer heat. It is also one of the most picturesque villages in the entire country and it happens to be just a stone’s throw away from popular attractions such as Lake Carezza, the Ciampedìe plateau and Sass Pordoi, a rock summit commonly known as ‘terrazza delle Dolomiti’ (Dolomites’ terrace).

In short, this is the perfect place for nature lovers and hiking enthusiasts.

Sappada, Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Sappada is an enchanting mountain resort on the Carnic Alps, just south of the border with Austria. Located at the foot of the imposing Mount Peralba, the village offers visitors some truly breathtaking views of the surrounding Dolomite massifs as well as a magnificent natural landscape comprising extensive green pastures, thick coniferous forests and an array of alpine lakes.

Besides being a natural paradise for outdoors enthusiasts, the town is also brimming with folklore and local traditions, with a number of events and festivities occurring over the course of the summer.

Yet again, as in the case of the afore-mentioned locations, the town’s elevation (1,250m above sea level) keeps the temperatures relatively cool over the course of the summer, with the local thermometer rising above 22C only on very few occasions.

Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria

From the heights of the Dolomites we move down across the country and stop on the Umbrian Apennines, which are home to Castelluccio di Norcia. Reaching an elevation of 1,452m above sea level, Castelluccio (literally, ‘little castle’ in Italian), is one of the coolest towns in Umbria, with temperatures hovering around 21C throughout the summer.

Besides being an unparalleled oasis of peace and tranquillity, the Umbrian town offers a variety of hiking trails to several renowned attractions, including Grotta della Sibilla (Sibyl’s Cave) and Lake Pilate.

Finally, it is advisable to visit Castelluccio between the end of May and mid-July, when the fields surrounding the town are coloured by red lentil flowers.

Vallombrosa, Tuscany

The Vallombrosa forest has long been one of the best-kept secrets of Florence residents. When the heat becomes unbearable in the city – and it often does over the summer – the locals retreat to a 1,270-hectare reserve about 30km southeast of the region’s capital.

Why? Vallombrosa is a cool and shady natural haven where the beauty of uncontaminated forest land merges with majestic man-made creations such as the Benedictine Abbey of Vallombrosa and the Castle of Sammezzano. 

The forest is also filled with trails that are granted to give hikers the time of their lives. One of them, the Setteponti trail, will even take you as far south as Arezzo!

Pescasseroli, Abruzzo

Nestled at the heart of Abruzzo’s National Park on the Marsicani Mountains, Pescasseroli is one of the most scenic small towns in Italy. With its array of traditional houses, churches and artisan shops, the burg’s centro storico is a sight for sore eyes. 

In line with the above-mentioned locations, Pescasseroli also enjoys relatively cool summers as its elevation (1,167m above sea level) rarely allows temperatures to exceed 26C, even in August. So, regardless of when you choose to visit, it’s always a good time to saddle up and discover the natural wonders the surrounding national park has to offer. 

Oh, by the way, scattered across Pescasseroli are also a number of taverns, where you’ll be able to treat yourself to the scrumptious local cuisine.

Ulassai, Sardinia

Yes, it is indeed true. Even Sardinia, which is globally known for the beauty of its beaches and seaside resorts, has something to offer to cool weather lovers. Sat at 775m above sea level, Ulassai (province of Nuoro) is one of the ‘fresher’ spots in the island, offering an alluring way out of the summer heat domineering pretty much elsewhere. 

The village is perched atop a huge limestone massif known as Bruncu Matzeu and allows visitors to enjoy stunning views of Sardinia’s eastern coast and the Tyrrhenian Sea extending beyond it. Ulassai also offers a number of natural attractions, including the imposing Lequarci Falls and the Su Marmuri Cave. In short, this is the perfect spot for those who love nature and local history.

HEATWAVE

Eight ways to save water during Italy’s drought

As one of the worst droughts in Italian history grips the country, here are some simple ways to save water at home and help de-escalate the emergency.

Published: 28 June 2022 10:06 CEST
Eight ways to save water during Italy’s drought

Italy remains under the jackboot of one of the worst droughts in its recent history. As rain isn’t on the cards for at least another week, the country’s water crisis keeps escalating.

Several regions have asked to be granted a ‘state of emergency’ and municipalities up and down the country have already autonomously imposed water-saving measures, including water rationing.

While the government’s much-awaited decreto siccità (drought bill), which is expected by the end of this week, will likely clarify what exactly will be asked of those living in the most vulnerable Italian regions, there are a number of simple steps we can all take now to help.

After scouring Italian media reports on the crisis, we’ve compiled eight of the best – and easiest – water-saving tips below.

Equip all of your taps with an aerator

Aerators mix the water coming out of regular taps with air and reduce water pressure, thus allowing households to save between 6,000 and 8,000 litres of water per year.

They can be found in any homeware shop, generally cost between one and two euros and are extremely easy to install yourself.

Water fountain in France

There are some very simple ways to keep your water usage down. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Check you don’t have any leaks around the house

Granted, this might look like one of those ‘duh, really?’ pieces of advice. But the impact that even small leaks can have on a household’s water usage should not be underestimated. 

A minor leak might mean that you are (quite literally) flushing up to 100 additional litres of water down the drain. So, if you spot a leak, get it fixed ASAP.

Equip your toilet with a dual flush plate (or button) or a flow-regulating handle

All ‘new-generation’ toilets should have one of the above. However, should that not be the case, you can replace your old flushing system with a more efficient one and save between 10,000 and 30,000 litres of water a year.

Take a shower instead of a bath

Baths are a wonderful way to relax and let go of the stress accumulated during the day. But they also require two to three times the average amount of water consumed by having a regular shower (that is, between 40 and 60 litres). So in these times, you might want to opt for the latter.

Don’t keep the water running when it’s not necessary

This is one of the classics. There is, of course, no need to keep the tap on when you don’t need running water. Something to consider during a number of daily activities, including brushing your teeth and shaving.

Start your dishwasher and washing machine only when they’re fully loaded

Make sure you switch on these appliances only when they’re at full capacity. Also, avoid hand-washing: contrary to what some may think, it is in fact far more wasteful than using electronic appliances. 

For instance, washing dishes by hand will use about 60 to 70 litres of water a day, whereas a single dishwasher cycle consumes 12 to 15 litres of water on average.

Local authorities in drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill up pools. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Only wash your car when strictly necessary and use a bucket

Who doesn’t like a clean, shiny car? But in times of crisis, some small sacrifices are called for. So, one of the most common recommendations is to wash your vehicle only when absolutely necessary, and to do so by using a bucket rather than a hose. 

Water your plants at night

Water evaporates quickly during the peak hours of the day, whereas the evaporation rate is lower in the evening, when the temperature falls.

Watering your plants in the evening will allow them to absorb more water and, in turn, save your household (and the environment) between 5,000 to 10,000 litres of water per year.

Bonus entry: Don’t fill up inflatable pools (or any other pool)

The lure of an inflatable pool filled to the brim with cold water is no small thing, especially in areas where the sea or the fresh water of rivers and lakes are only a distant fantasy. 

However, a dip in your back garden pool is still by no means essential, and many drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill theirs up at the moment.

