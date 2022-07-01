For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Six of the coolest places to go in Italy to avoid a heatwave
If you're not a fan of the heat, here are six places in Italy you can go to stay cool this summer.
Published: 1 July 2022 09:48 CEST
Mountain resorts on the Dolomites are among the best locations for those looking to get away from the summer heat. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
HEATWAVE
Eight ways to save water during Italy’s drought
As one of the worst droughts in Italian history grips the country, here are some simple ways to save water at home and help de-escalate the emergency.
Published: 28 June 2022 10:06 CEST
