WEATHER

EXPLAINED: How could Italy’s state of emergency for drought affect you?

Italy's government has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions. Here is what this means for people who live, work, or visit those areas.

Published: 5 July 2022 13:20 CEST
This picture taken on July 2, 2022 in Rome shows the low water level of the river Tiber near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge, revealing an ancient bridge built under Roman Emperor Nero (Bottom). (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

The Italian government approved a state of emergency in five regions, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto, that will be in place until December 31st, according to a government press release.

The authorities say the decision was taken due to the current water deficit situation in the territories of regions within the basins of the Po and Eastern Alps and other drought conditions detected in other areas.

According to the government, “the state of emergency is aimed at addressing the current situation with extraordinary means and powers, with rescue and assistance interventions to the population concerned, and at restoring the functionality of public services and strategic network infrastructure.”

The first step is allocating money to the National Emergency Fund.

How much money will the government spend?

Italy’s government has set aside € 36.5 million for its National Emergency Fund.

Most of it, €10.9 million, will be sent to the Emilia Romagna region. The Lombardy region should receive €9 million, while the Piedmont region is set to receive €7.6 million. The Veneto and Friuli Venezia regions will each receive €4.8 million and €4.2 million, respectively.

What is a state of emergency?

A state of emergency is a provision by law that entitles the government to put through policies through direct ordinances, without the need for parliamentary approval, for the safety and protection of its citizens, according to Italian law.

It’s what has allowed the Italian government to set the budget for its National Emergency Fund regarding the drought.

Through a state of emergency, many Covid-19 regulations were first implemented, and help to receive Ukrainian refugees was quickly offered.

What will change with the state of emergency?

It’s hard to tell. For now, the financial aspect, with the € 36.5 million set aside to combat the drought effects, is confirmed, but the federal government haven’t given much more information on what the money will be spent on.

The state of emergency provides “extraordinary means and powers” to help guarantee public safety and compensation for losses while seeking to ensure normal living conditions for those in the area.

There is also an expectation for a task force creation which will decide on further measures.

Veneto’s governor Luca Zaia told ANSA that the state of emergency was a “welcome” decision. However, they are now “waiting to understand the details and the appointment of the Commissioner and any subcommissioners so that we can be operational with quick interventions”.

What can we expect in the future?

Zaia mentioned several steps that could be taken using the National Emergency Fund cash. Among them, he suggested investments to clean mountain reservoirs and create new reservoirs.

There is also a need to invest and assist agriculture and start moving production in Italy to a more “arid culture” modality, the Veneto governor said, citing the Israeli experience with crops in extreme weather.

Local authorities including in Baveno, northwest of Milan, have cut the water supply to fountains. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

It is also possible that the state of emergency will be used to impose sanctions on those who waste water and risk fires, for example. It also gives the government the green light to impose water usage restrictions.

What restrictions already exist?

Local authorities have already imposed several restrictions in the affected states.

Veneto has so far been one of the hardest-hit regions as most of its corn and wheat crops are dangerously near a point of no return, and several areas continue to be struck by water shortages.

Measures are stringent in Villorba, near Treviso, where until September 30th, residents will not be allowed to use potable water to water gardens, wash vehicles or fill up private pools between 6 am and 11 pm.

Fines for breaking these rules reportedly range from €25 to €500.

Similar water restriction rules are in place in almost all the affected regions, while others monitor the situation closely and are expected to start taking measures soon.

ITALIAN ALPS

Italy glacier collapse: The struggle to find the bodies of 14 missing climbers

Emergency services at the scene of a deadly avalanche in the Italian Dolomites recovered what body parts they could on Tuesday, with the dangers of venturing under the partially collapsed glacier slowing the search.

Published: 5 July 2022 13:15 CEST
Rescue teams sent helicopters and drones up for a second day after Sunday’s disaster, which saw at least seven hikers killed when a section of the country’s largest Alpine glacier gave way, sending ice and rock hurtling down the mountain.

Italy has blamed the collapse on climate change and fears more of the glacier could come crashing down have prevented access to much of the area where hikers, some roped together, are believed to be buried.

Authorities have declared 14 missing but stressed the exact number of climbers at the scene when the avalanche hit was unknown.

“Operations on the ground will only be carried out to recover any remains discovered by the drones, to ensure rescuers’ safety,” the Trentino Alpine Rescue Service said Tuesday.

Experts were surveying the area to determine how best to enable teams with sniffer dogs to get out onto the site safely on Wednesday or Thursday, the Service’s national chief Maurizio Dellantonio told AGI news agency.

Relatives of people reported missing gathered at the town of Canazei, where recovered remains were placed in a make-shift morgue at a gymnasium.

“The important finds, not just bones, are first photographed, then recovered and put onto a helicopter” and flown to Canazei to be “catalogued and placed in cold storage”, Dellantonio said.

Last selfie

The disaster struck one day after a record-high temperature of 10C (50F) was recorded at the summit of Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Italian Dolomites.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday the collapse was certainly “linked to the deterioration of the environment and the climate situation”.

One of the bodies recovered belonged to a Czech who was travelling with a friend now registered as missing, the Czech foreign ministry told AFP.

Also missing, according to Italian media reports, was Filippo Bari, 27, who had snapped a grinning selfie of himself on the mountain earlier Sunday and sent it to family and friends saying “look where I am!”

Bari, who has a four-year old son, has not responded to repeated attempts to contact him, nor have the five friends he was believed to be hiking with, the Corriere della Sera said.

The Trento public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the tragedy.

The glacier, nicknamed “queen of the Dolomites”, feeds the Avisio river and overlooks Lake Fedaia in the autonomous Italian province of Trento.

According to a March report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), melting ice and snow is one of 10 major threats caused by global warming, disrupting ecosystems and infrastructure.

