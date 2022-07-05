For members
WEATHER
EXPLAINED: How could Italy’s state of emergency for drought affect you?
Italy's government has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions. Here is what this means for people who live, work, or visit those areas.
Published: 5 July 2022 13:20 CEST
This picture taken on July 2, 2022 in Rome shows the low water level of the river Tiber near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge, revealing an ancient bridge built under Roman Emperor Nero (Bottom). (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments