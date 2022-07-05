Read news from:
GENOA

‘The sadness is unending’: Italian families’ pain still raw ahead of Genoa bridge trial

The screams of people trapped under a collapsed bridge in Genoa in 2018 still torment those who witnessed the deadly disaster, for which 59 people go on trial this week.

Published: 5 July 2022 10:56 CEST
A photo taken on August 15, 2018, shows abandoned vehicles on Genoa’s destroyed Morandi motorway bridge the day after a section collapsed, killing 43. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP.

The Morandi highway in the northwestern Italian city gave way in torrential rain on August 14 four years ago, flinging cars and lorries into the abyss and killing 43 people.

“The sadness is unending,” Egle Possetti, who heads a committee for victims’ relatives, told AFP. Her sister Claudia died in the disaster, along with her family.

“My sister was so happy. She had married Andrea a few days before the tragedy. They had just returned from their honeymoon in the United States”, she said.

Claudia’s children, aged 16 and 12, and her new husband Andrea were in the car with her as the ground dropped beneath them.

Screams for help

The tragedy shone a spotlight on the state of Italy’s transport infrastructure. Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), which runs almost half Italy’s motorway network, is accused of failing to maintain the bridge.

ASPI belonged at the time to the Atlantia group, which is controlled by the wealthy Benetton family.

The family eventually bowed to pressure to sell its share to the state for €8 bn. The former head of Atlantia, Giovanni Castelluci, is among those standing in the trial which starts on Thursday.

Possetti, 57, said she was not banking on quick justice for those responsible for the disaster.

“In Italy, trials are long and unfortunately often have unfavourable outcomes for the victims,” she said.

Children play football in what will soon become a memorial park to mark the spot where pillar number nine of the old bridge collapsed.

Not far away, a footbridge dedicated to the tragedy spans the Polcevera river, into which some of the vehicles that dropped from the bridge fell and which is now bone dry due to drought.

“The cries from under the rubble of people screaming for help, the flattened cars floating there and the bodies will stay in my memory forever,” local authority head Federico Romeo told AFP.

This picture taken on July 1, 2022 shows the entrance of the courthouse in Genoa, where the trial on the collapse of the Morandi bridge will begin on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Brigitte Hagermann / AFP)

‘Need for justice’

In the Certosa district nearby, many houses display “For Sale” signs.

“The historic shops have almost all closed” and property prices have plummeted, says Massimiliano Braibanti, who runs the neighbourhood watch scheme.

The area, which borders the site of the tragedy, was cut off for over a year due to road closures to allow the bridge to be rebuilt. It has not benefitted from the aid given to those left homeless by the collapse.

“I feel the need for justice, to know who is guilty of the deaths of my brother, nephew, sister-in-law and so many others — and that they will answer for their actions,” Giorgio Robbiano, 45, told AFP.

Robbiano’s brother Roberto had been on his way to their father’s house to celebrate his 44th birthday, along with his wife Ersilia and their eight-year-old son Samuele.

“They died because of a bridge that was never maintained, on which people were speculating to save on maintenance costs and make profits,” Robbiano said.

His father died last year.

“He never got over the pain. And sadly, he’ll never have the opportunity to look the person who killed his son and grandson in the eye”.

GENOA BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Genoa bridge collapse: 59 people to stand trial over disaster as operator settles

An Italian judge on Thursday ordered 59 people to stand trial over the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa and companies to pay 29 million euros to the Italian state.

Published: 7 April 2022 18:19 CEST
Genoa bridge collapse: 59 people to stand trial over disaster as operator settles

The order came as the court also approved an almost 30-million euro settlement between the companies Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea.

The bridge’s collapse killed 43 people and shed a spotlight on Italy’s decaying infrastructure – as well as the role of Autostrade (ASPI), the private motorway operator accused of failing to maintain the major viaduct.

Judge Paola Faggioni ruled that the operator, and engineering company Spea – both subsidiaries of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family – must pay the state 29 million euros ($31.7 million).

“It’s good news, as the request to settle is like an admission of guilt,” Egle Possetti, a spokeswoman for a victims’ relatives group, told AFP.

“But it’s also sad, because it’s money that could have been spent on maintenance to prevent the collapse in the first place,” said Possetti, whose sister died along with her husband and their two children when their car plummeted 45 metres (148 feet) in August 2018.

The top photo, taken on August 15, 2018, shows the Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa after the collapse. The bottom photo shows Genoa’s new San Giorgio bridge during its inauguration on August 3, 2020. Photos by Piero CRUCIATTI and Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Faggioni ruled in favour of the prosecution’s request for 59 people to stand trial, including the former head of Atlantia, Giovanni Castelluci, and officials from Spea, which was in charge of inspections on the bridge.

The list also includes several transport ministry officials.

The first hearing is scheduled for July 7th, with charges including manslaughter, negligence and wilful disaster.

In their final report on the investigation into the disaster, published last year, prosecutors highlighted “incomplete” and “inadequate” inspections, according to news reports.

They noted, for example, that the bridge piers were inspected from below, using binoculars, rather than from up close.

In a statement agreeing to the settlement with Autostrade, the prosecution said the amount “corresponds to the cost savings made by the company through the omission of maintenance that would have prevented” the disaster, according to Genoa’s Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

Autostrade has also “executed, or in any event made available, full compensation for all the damages caused to the relatives of the victims”, it said.

The Morandi highway, hailed a marvel of engineering when it opened in 1967, gave way during heavy rain.

The wealthy Benetton family came under immense pressure after the disaster to relinquish control of Autostrade, which runs almost half of Italy’s motorway network.

Atlantia agreed last year to sell its controlling stake in Autostrade to a consortium including the state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), as well as investment funds Blackstone and Macquarie.

