EXPLAINED: How to get your €200 cost of living bonus in Italy?

The Italian government is sending one-off €200 payments to cushion the rising cost of living, but they will not be automatic. Here is how to receive your compensation.

Published: 6 July 2022 11:43 CEST
A picture shows 200 euros banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

The €200 cost of living bonus was announced in May 2022, alongside several government measures aimed at offsetting the increasing cost of living, as The Local reported.

Employees, as well as the self-employed, pensioners and the unemployed, will be eligible to receive the €200 payment if they have an annual income of under €35,000 gross, according to a decree law passed in May.

However, the bonus is only automatically made to those who are state employees or pensioners. Those in these categories will be identified by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and INPS and receive €200 along with their salaries or pension payments.

What if I work in the private sector?

Employers working in the private sector should receive their payments in their July pay packet. First, however, they need to submit a self-declaration to their employer, who will pay the sum with the July pay check and then recover the funds from the state later.

The decree doesn’t specify a deadline for the submission, but as the payments should be made in July, the paperwork needs to be filed before that – so don’t forget to talk to your employer and arrange it.

The self-declaration serves to establish that the worker has all the requirements to be a beneficiary. That means the person does not go over the income ceiling for the benefit, for example.

You will also have to declare that you will not receive a €200 bonus from other sources, such as from being a recipient of the citizen income or through another employment relationship.

How can other workers apply?

Italy’s government expanded the bonus payment scheme to more people in early May, as The Local reported.

Seasonal workers, domestic and cleaning staff, the self-employed, the unemployed and those on Italy’s ‘citizens’ income’ were added to the categories of people in Italy eligible for a one-off €200 payment.

These other categories of workers will not receive automatic payment, though. Instead, they need to make a special request to INPS to receive the bonus.

There are different deadlines for different people, so “domestic workers” (lavoratori domestici) need to apply by September 30th. Other workers, such as seasonal, for example, have until October 21st.

You can apply for the bonus on the INPS website. The payments will be made at a later date.

What is Italy doing to fight rising cost of everyday goods?

The level of inflation in Italy reached 8 percent in June so what products are getting more expensive in the country and what measures are being taken by the Italian government to keep prices down?

Published: 4 July 2022 11:51 CEST
What is Italy doing to fight rising cost of everyday goods?

Italy’s national statistics institute Istat has estimated inflation for June 2022 will hit 8 percent, up from the 6.8 percent in May, a record in the country that hasn’t seen such a spike in prices since January 1986.

“All of us in the government have the task of killing the inflation monster”, Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta said in an interview with the Quotidiano Nazionale on Sunday.

The minister said that the government is pushing for a price cap on gas and oil prices and calls for a “European agreement now” to regulate limits.

Any measures to create a ceiling for prices would need to follow European regulations, and EU countries must agree on them before members implement limits on fuel prices.

A major issue with rising prices is that wages lose their value, Brunetta explained. As a result, Italians can now buy fewer things with the same salary as one year ago.

Worker’s unions are looking to adjust collective agreements for wage readjustments, while companies fear that simply increasing salaries could prolong the crisis, Brunetta said.

What is the government doing to combat inflation?

The minister said then that the government is proposing a reduction in taxes incurred in workers’ wages to increase purchasing power without overburdening the employers.

He added authorities are also looking into “targeted and selective interventions”, including extending social benefits to low-income people.

Among the measures and proposals, he mentioned the targeted €200 bonus for Italian households to help with utility bills.

The payments were announced in May alongside other government measures to offset the soaring cost of living, such as extending energy bill discounts and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘super bonus 110’.

Pension amounts will also be reevaluated and adjusted for inflation more often and at higher rates, the minister said – the same with severance payments. He didn’t give further details, though.

Where can the increases be seen more dramatically?

Italy’s statistics institute says that “several types of products” have had price increases in the country, according to a press release. The main increase (48.7 percent year on year) can be seen in “energy goods”, such as fuel and gas.

Food in Italy is also more expensive, both unprocessed food (9.6 percent increase) such as fruits and vegetables, and processed food (up by 8.2 percent). Recreational, cultural, and personal care services are also more expensive, up 5 percent compared to June 2021.

The institute says that the highest increases can be seen in housing, water, electricity and fuel supply. Or essential goods and living conditions for Italian households.

As fuel prices soar worldwide, Italians also see an increase in transport costs. The third sector with the most dramatic increases is food and beverage products, according to the institute report.

