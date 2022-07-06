For members
EXPLAINED: How to get your €200 cost of living bonus in Italy?
The Italian government is sending one-off €200 payments to cushion the rising cost of living, but they will not be automatic. Here is how to receive your compensation.
Published: 6 July 2022 11:43 CEST
A picture shows 200 euros banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
What is Italy doing to fight rising cost of everyday goods?
The level of inflation in Italy reached 8 percent in June so what products are getting more expensive in the country and what measures are being taken by the Italian government to keep prices down?
Published: 4 July 2022 11:51 CEST
