COVID-19 RULES
What tourists in Italy need to know if they get Covid-19
Italy is a dream destination for many people, but the spike in Covid-19 cases this summer means visitors could still run into problems. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 6 July 2022 15:29 CEST
Travelers walk across a terminal at Rome’s Fiumicino airport where masks are not mandatory, but recommended. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
VENICE
EXPLAINED: How will the tourist-control system work in Venice?
Venice is introducing a new system to discourage day-trippers in hopes of curbing problems with overtourism in the popular hotspot. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:34 CEST
