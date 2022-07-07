For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Planes and trains: Italy’s calendar for 2022 summer strikes
Unions representing railway workers and airline staff have already called for strikes in Italy over the summer and more will likely follow. Here are the dates you need to know about.
Published: 7 July 2022 13:11 CEST
Employees of Italian airline Alitalia take part in a protest outside a terminal of Rome's Fiumicino airport on October 15, 2021, as new Italian airline company ITA commences operations. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
For members
COVID-19 RULES
What tourists in Italy need to know if they get Covid-19
Italy is a dream destination for many people, but the spike in Covid-19 cases this summer means visitors could still run into problems. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 6 July 2022 15:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments