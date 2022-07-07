Read news from:
Planes and trains: Italy’s calendar for 2022 summer strikes

Unions representing railway workers and airline staff have already called for strikes in Italy over the summer and more will likely follow. Here are the dates you need to know about.

Published: 7 July 2022 13:11 CEST
Employees of Italian airline Alitalia take part in a protest outside a terminal of Rome's Fiumicino airport on October 15, 2021, as new Italian airline company ITA commences operations. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

The summer months can get very busy in Italy, but not only for good reasons. Several strikes are already scheduled to take place in the coming days and weeks, especially in the transport sector.

So, travellers need to keep an eye out for dates that may be particularly complicated.

Here are the main strike dates for July:

  • From July 10th to 11th, for some 23 hours, Trenitalia workers, especially in the regions of Toscana and Emilia Romagna, will go on strike.
  • A national Mercitalia rail strike is set for July 15th to July 16th.
  • On July 17th, several air sector workers’ unions, including workers of low-cost airlines Easyjet and Ryanair and local airports, have scheduled a strike for at least four hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm. As a result, you can expect disruptions during the entire day and perhaps the day after as well.
  • Trenitalia workers have also scheduled regional strikes for eight hours on July 22nd and 23 hours from July 24th to July 25th.

The Local will have more details on the impact of these strikes nearer the time.

It is also important to note that strikes and issues affecting your destination country could also influence your trip.

Some flight cancellations may also happen due to EU-wide staff shortages after companies laid-off workers during the pandemic and as Covid-19 infection numbers rise in Europe, keeping employees from being able to go to work.

Passengers should always check with airlines or the train provider to check whether their plans are affected.

We will keep this story updated throughout the summer.

How bad will the strikes be?

Rail strikes

During a strike, Trenitalia said it ensures “minimum transport services”, which are prepared following agreements with trade unions.

The company said it is important to pay “close attention” to announcements made at stations and online regarding the strike and how it affects service. You can check here which national and regional trains are guaranteed in case of a strike.

Fair warning: you can expect delays, overcrowding and cancellations even before or after the actual strike times.

The strike on July 10th will involve workers of both Trenord and Trenitalia from Emila Romagna and Tuscany. On July 22nd, workers in Calabria will stop for eight hours, while on July 24th, Trenitalia workers will strike for 23 hours in Trentino Alto Adige.

Mercitalia workers have scheduled a strike for July 15th. Still, since the state-owned subsidiary operates only freight transport and logistics services, it shouldn’t impact travellers too much.

Air strikes

July 17th will likely be a complicated day for people looking to travel by plane in Italy. Low-cost airlines such as EasyJet, Malta Air, Ryanair and Volotea can’t guarantee flights as workers have scheduled a four-hour strike for Sunday.

While the strike is planned for 2 pm to 6 pm, disruptions are expected to last all day, especially from 10 am to 6 pm, according to Italy’s Strike Guarantee Commission (Commissione Garanzia Sciopero).

This is the third strike called by workers of the companies in just a few weeks, as they say that even after the protests on June 8th and 25th, discussions with the companies have not progressed.

Besides the airlines, staff at airports, including in Venice and Naples, have also called for a strike – this one 24 hours – on July 17th.

Why are the strikes taking place?

Most of the strikes are over wage disputes, with unions saying that the soaring cost of living should mean pay increases for staff. Some unions mentioned “arbitrary wage cuts” and “company refusal to grant minimum annual leave over the summer” as well.

There have been strikes not only in Italian transport services but all over Europe, as The Local reported.

In June, Italian trade unions representing airline workers warned earlier this month that there might be “a long series of staged actions which will run through the entire summer” after dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled on June 8th amid protests by cabin crew and pilots working for low-cost airlines.

Transport strikes of all types are common in Italy throughout the summer months, but the country doesn’t seem to have been hit by the severe staffing shortages seen in some other EU members. This is likely due to Italy’s ban on layoffs amid the pandemic and the financial incentives offered to companies to keep staff on reduced hours instead of firing them.

Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For further information on what you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.

What tourists in Italy need to know if they get Covid-19

Italy is a dream destination for many people, but the spike in Covid-19 cases this summer means visitors could still run into problems. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 6 July 2022 15:29 CEST
Italy is full of unique destinations, from beautiful beaches to millennium-old architecture. No wonder the country gets so many visitors every year, especially during the summer months.

However, coronavirus infection rates are increasing in the country. Some regions, including Lazio, where Rome is located, and Veneto, the home of Venice, are classified by the Health Ministry as high risk.

With that in mind, here is what you should know about the pandemic in Italy and what to do in case you test positive.

What are the current entry rules?

First things first: what do you even need to enter Italy? Are there any coronavirus restrictions? The answer is no.

Travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is currently allowed without restrictions from all countries. In addition, since June, Italy has scrapped the requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test from travellers.

There is also no need to fill in any online forms.

What restrictions do exist?

The main Covid-related restriction you will find in Italy is a strict face mask mandate for all forms of public transport, except for flights (domestic and international). These rules should remain in place at least until the end of September.

The masks required are the higher-grade FFP2 masks, and you should wear them on buses, trains, taxis, and all forms of public and shared transport.

Face masks also remain obligatory in hospitals, care homes and other healthcare facilities.

However, there is no need to wear face masks in public open or indoor public spaces – though it is recommended, especially in crowded areas.

Where can I get tested?

If you want to be on the safe side or have any coronavirus symptoms, it is possible to get tested in Italy.

If you need to get tested while in Italy because you suspect you may have Covid-19, you must minimise your contact with anyone else.

The Italian health ministry says you should isolate yourself where you’re staying and call a doctor, Italy’s nationwide Covid hotline (1500), or the regional helpline where you are (complete list here) for assistance.

They will help you arrange an emergency test. Do not go to a medical centre or pharmacy in the meantime.

If you do not have symptoms, tests can be carried out without a prescription at Italy’s airports, pharmacies, labs, testing centres, or even at your accommodation via private doctors.

Fast antigen tests are also widely available in pharmacies in Italy.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in Italy must undergo at least one week of isolation. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

What are the self-isolation rules if I test positive?

The health ministry’s current rules state that anyone who tests positive while in Italy is required to immediately self-isolate for a minimum of seven days: that’s if the person in question is fully vaccinated and boosted, or has completed their primary vaccination cycle, or was certified as being recovered from Covid less than 120 days ago.

That period is extended to 10 days for those who aren’t fully vaccinated and also boosted or those who recovered from Covid or completed their primary vaccination cycle more than 120 days ago.

In either case, the infected person must have been symptomless for at least three days to exit quarantine (with the exception of symptoms relating to a lost sense of taste or smell, which can persist for some time after the infection is over).

The patient must also test negative for the virus via either a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test on the final day of the quarantine to be allowed out. If you keep testing positive after that, you may stop isolation only at the end of 21 days.

Italy has one of the strictest self-isolation rules, so keep that in mind if you plan your summer holidays here.

Where can I self-isolate?

That will depend. You might be able to stay in your existing accommodation but might also be required to transfer to a state hospital or other government-provided accommodation. Check with the local authorities.

Additionally, you may need to fund accommodation – if only to extend your hotel stay, for example.

What if I need treatment?

If you are an EU citizen, your country’s healthcare can cover state treatments. The same if you are a UK citizen and hold an EHIC or GHIC. The e-card, European health card, EHIC or GHIC will not cover private treatments, though.

If you are a third-country citizen, you must check exactly what your travel insurance covers. In general, people travelling to Europe from abroad are recommended to have travel insurance that covers medical treatments, and you might also be insured through a credit or debit card. So, it is worth checking and planning.

Where can I get more information?

The Italian Health Ministry has a Covid-19 hot site in English for travellers where you can find helpful contact and the latest restrictions and information.

