Planes and trains: Italy’s calendar for 2022 summer strikes

The summer months can get very busy in Italy, but not only for good reasons. Several strikes are already scheduled to take place in the coming days and weeks, especially in the transport sector.

So, travellers need to keep an eye out for dates that may be particularly complicated.

Here are the main strike dates for July:

From July 10th to 11th , for some 23 hours, Trenitalia workers, especially in the regions of Toscana and Emilia Romagna, will go on strike.

A national Mercitalia rail strike is set for July 15th to July 16th .

. On July 17th , several air sector workers’ unions, including workers of low-cost airlines Easyjet and Ryanair and local airports, have scheduled a strike for at least four hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm. As a result, you can expect disruptions during the entire day and perhaps the day after as well.

Trenitalia workers have also scheduled regional strikes for eight hours on July 22nd and 23 hours from July 24th to July 25th.

The Local will have more details on the impact of these strikes nearer the time.

It is also important to note that strikes and issues affecting your destination country could also influence your trip.

Some flight cancellations may also happen due to EU-wide staff shortages after companies laid-off workers during the pandemic and as Covid-19 infection numbers rise in Europe, keeping employees from being able to go to work.

Passengers should always check with airlines or the train provider to check whether their plans are affected.

We will keep this story updated throughout the summer.

How bad will the strikes be?

Rail strikes

During a strike, Trenitalia said it ensures “minimum transport services”, which are prepared following agreements with trade unions.

The company said it is important to pay “close attention” to announcements made at stations and online regarding the strike and how it affects service. You can check here which national and regional trains are guaranteed in case of a strike.

Fair warning: you can expect delays, overcrowding and cancellations even before or after the actual strike times.

The strike on July 10th will involve workers of both Trenord and Trenitalia from Emila Romagna and Tuscany. On July 22nd, workers in Calabria will stop for eight hours, while on July 24th, Trenitalia workers will strike for 23 hours in Trentino Alto Adige.

Mercitalia workers have scheduled a strike for July 15th. Still, since the state-owned subsidiary operates only freight transport and logistics services, it shouldn’t impact travellers too much.

Air strikes

July 17th will likely be a complicated day for people looking to travel by plane in Italy. Low-cost airlines such as EasyJet, Malta Air, Ryanair and Volotea can’t guarantee flights as workers have scheduled a four-hour strike for Sunday.

While the strike is planned for 2 pm to 6 pm, disruptions are expected to last all day, especially from 10 am to 6 pm, according to Italy’s Strike Guarantee Commission (Commissione Garanzia Sciopero).

This is the third strike called by workers of the companies in just a few weeks, as they say that even after the protests on June 8th and 25th, discussions with the companies have not progressed.

Besides the airlines, staff at airports, including in Venice and Naples, have also called for a strike – this one 24 hours – on July 17th.

Why are the strikes taking place?

Most of the strikes are over wage disputes, with unions saying that the soaring cost of living should mean pay increases for staff. Some unions mentioned “arbitrary wage cuts” and “company refusal to grant minimum annual leave over the summer” as well.

There have been strikes not only in Italian transport services but all over Europe, as The Local reported.

In June, Italian trade unions representing airline workers warned earlier this month that there might be “a long series of staged actions which will run through the entire summer” after dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled on June 8th amid protests by cabin crew and pilots working for low-cost airlines.

Transport strikes of all types are common in Italy throughout the summer months, but the country doesn’t seem to have been hit by the severe staffing shortages seen in some other EU members. This is likely due to Italy’s ban on layoffs amid the pandemic and the financial incentives offered to companies to keep staff on reduced hours instead of firing them.

Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases.