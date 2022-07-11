For members
COVID-19 RULES
Fourth jabs and isolation: Italy’s plan to control Covid cases this summer
As Italy this week recorded its highest rate of Covid cases since February, what are the government’s plans to contain the spread?
Published: 11 July 2022 17:30 CEST
A nurse is pictured at a Covid-19 vaccination hub in Rome. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
COVID-19
Covid-19: Are Italian live events at risk of being postponed?
As the infection rate rises sharply across the country, Italian virologists are calling for concerts and festivals to be rescheduled.
Published: 8 July 2022 14:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments