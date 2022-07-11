Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in Italy

Another heatwave is forecast to hit Italy this week - here are the temperatures to expect across the country and when the weather might break.

Published: 11 July 2022 18:09 CEST
A view shows the dessicated bed of the river Po in Boretto, northeast of Parma, on June 15, 2022.
The dessicated bed of the river Po in Boretto, northeast of Parma, on June 15th, 2022. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.

Temperatures across Italy will begin to rise this week and stay unusually high for at least 10 days, probably longer, according to meteorologists.

The coming heatwave is anticipated to be the most powerful one yet to hit Italy in 2022. The country is already experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Po Valley rations water amid worst drought in 70 years

While the most recent heatwave in early July had the strongest affect on central-southern parts of Italy, this one will strike the centre-north of the country particularly hard, say experts at the weather news site ilmeteo.

Mercury levels will start to rise across the country from Thursday, July 14th, with the northwest and Emilia Romagna seeing peaks of 35-36°C by Friday.

From the start of next week temperatures will continue to climb towards 40°C in these territories and in many inland parts of the country.

This picture taken on July 2, 2022 in Rome shows the low water level of the river Tiber near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge, revealing an ancient bridge built under Roman Emperor Nero (Bottom). (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

READ ALSO: Eight ways to save water during Italy’s drought

News agency Ansa estimates that temperatures in the Po Valley (i.e. Milan, Mantua, Bologna, Padua, Verona, Ferrara), Tuscany (Florence) and Umbria (Terni) could rise above 38-39°C as early as Friday 15th and stay at those levels until at least July 22nd.

Most of the centre-south of the country is expected to remain several degrees lower than this to begin with, although temperatures in Rome and parts of inland Sicily and Sardinia are likely to reach at least 38°C by the weekend, according to Sky News. 

By the second half of the month a new North African anticyclone is forecast to reach Italy, pushing mercury levels up to 42°C in the Po Valley between July 17th and 20th, when temperatures will be at their highest.

EXPLAINED: How could Italy’s drought state of emergency affect you?

It’s not just the days that are affected: nights are also anticipated to reach ‘subtropical’ temperatures of above 20°C with high humidity across much of the country, which could cause disruption to many people’s sleep.

In preparation for the heatwave – the fifth Italy has experienced so far this year – the government has released official advice on how to prepare for the extreme weather.

This includes avoiding going outdoors at all between 11am and 6pm; wearing a light-coloured hat, sunglasses and sunscreen when outdoors; taking periodic showers to reduce body temperature; and drinking at least two litres of water a day.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ALPS

Death toll rises to nine in Italy glacier collapse

The number of people killed in an  avalanche in the Italian Dolomites rose to nine following the discovery of two more bodies, authorities said.

Published: 7 July 2022 10:13 CEST
Death toll rises to nine in Italy glacier collapse

A section of the country’s largest Alpine glacier gave way on Sunday, sending ice and rock hurtling down the mountain, in a disaster blamed by Italy on climate change.

“The number of confirmed victims is nine, president of the northern autonomous province of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, told reporters.

Three others were still missing, he said on Twitter, adding that the search was continuing with the use of drones.

READ ALSO: Italy glacier collapse: The struggle to find the missing climbers

The updated death toll came as some families accused the authorities of leaving the glacier open despite obviously dangerous climbing conditions.

Deadly avalanche

An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least nine people and injured eight others on Sunday, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites, near the hamlet of Punta Rocca, on the route normally taken to reach its summit.

The disaster struck one day after a record-high temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at the glacier’s summit.

“An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several roped parties, some of whom were swept away,” emergency services spokeswoman Michela Canova told AFP.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed his “sincerest condolences” to the victims and their families on Twitter.

Six people had been confirmed dead at the time and eight were injured, she added. Since then, rescue services found the bodies of three more victims. Three hikers are still missing.

Helicopters were scrambled to take part in the rescue and to monitor the situation from the air. Rescuers in the nearby Veneto region of northeast Italy said they had deployed all their Alpine teams, including sniffer dogs.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Treviso and five to Trento.

SHOW COMMENTS