July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in Italy

Temperatures across Italy will begin to rise this week and stay unusually high for at least 10 days, probably longer, according to meteorologists.

The coming heatwave is anticipated to be the most powerful one yet to hit Italy in 2022. The country is already experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

While the most recent heatwave in early July had the strongest affect on central-southern parts of Italy, this one will strike the centre-north of the country particularly hard, say experts at the weather news site ilmeteo.

Mercury levels will start to rise across the country from Thursday, July 14th, with the northwest and Emilia Romagna seeing peaks of 35-36°C by Friday.

From the start of next week temperatures will continue to climb towards 40°C in these territories and in many inland parts of the country.

This picture taken on July 2, 2022 in Rome shows the low water level of the river Tiber near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge, revealing an ancient bridge built under Roman Emperor Nero (Bottom). (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

News agency Ansa estimates that temperatures in the Po Valley (i.e. Milan, Mantua, Bologna, Padua, Verona, Ferrara), Tuscany (Florence) and Umbria (Terni) could rise above 38-39°C as early as Friday 15th and stay at those levels until at least July 22nd.

Most of the centre-south of the country is expected to remain several degrees lower than this to begin with, although temperatures in Rome and parts of inland Sicily and Sardinia are likely to reach at least 38°C by the weekend, according to Sky News.

By the second half of the month a new North African anticyclone is forecast to reach Italy, pushing mercury levels up to 42°C in the Po Valley between July 17th and 20th, when temperatures will be at their highest.

It’s not just the days that are affected: nights are also anticipated to reach ‘subtropical’ temperatures of above 20°C with high humidity across much of the country, which could cause disruption to many people’s sleep.

In preparation for the heatwave – the fifth Italy has experienced so far this year – the government has released official advice on how to prepare for the extreme weather.

This includes avoiding going outdoors at all between 11am and 6pm; wearing a light-coloured hat, sunglasses and sunscreen when outdoors; taking periodic showers to reduce body temperature; and drinking at least two litres of water a day.