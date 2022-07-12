Read news from:
Seven things to do in Italy in summer 2022

Italian summers bring no shortage of fascinating local events. Here’s some inspiration if you’re planning to travel to or within Italy in the coming weeks.

Published: 12 July 2022 17:13 CEST
Corteo Storico, Palio di Siena
The spectacular historical parade preceding the Palio di Siena is just one of the events you can catch in Italy this summer. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

July

Sagra della pecora, Monterosi (Lazio) – July 15th-17th

The annual Sagra della Pecora (Sheep Festival), one of Lazio’s most beloved summer events, celebrates the centuries-old culinary customs of the region’s northern rural areas, the so-called ‘Tuscia’.

This year, for its 11th edition, the festival will move from its usual location, Fabrica di Roma, to the village of Monterosi, around 40 kilometres south of Viterbo. 

But the new location will not affect the festival’s winning formula. Once again, the scrumptious meat-based delicacies of Lazio’s farmland cuisine will fill the bellies of all those in attendance while local bands take turns in performing treasured folk songs. 

They say the mutton dumplings (gnocchi al castrato) are to die for…You’re welcome to go and judge for yourself.

For further details or updates about the festival, please check out the organisers’ Facebook page.

Festa del Redentore, Venice (Veneto) – July 16th

As usual, the most anticipated event of the Venetian summer will take place on the third Saturday of July, falling on July 16th this year.

For those unfamiliar with the event’s history, the Festa del Redentore (Feast of the Redeemer) commemorates the end of the plague that, between 1575 and 1576, decimated Venice’s population, killing as many as 46,000 residents.

A number of events take place on the weekdays preceding the feast itself, including the construction of a floating walkway connecting Venice to the nearby Giudecca island.

However, most of the action unfolds over the weekend. Residents kick off celebrations in the early afternoon of Saturday and only take a break around 11.30pm, when everyone stops to gaze at the traditional 40-minute fireworks display held over the lagoon’s waters.

After the fireworks show, parties carry on through the rest of the night, finishing in the early hours of Sunday.

As Venice residents will tell you, every year thousands of people from all over the world storm to the city to partake in the Redentore celebrations. If you’re looking to join in, plan your weekend to a tee to avoid missing out on any of the scheduled events. 

Also, watching the fireworks from Venice’s waterfront or on a private boat is free for all, though booking may be required for some areas of the city.

Festa del Redentore, Venice

The Feast of the Redeemer is the most anticipated event of Venice’s summer, attracting thousands of international visitors every year. Photo by Marco Chilese via Unsplash.

Stragusto, Trapani (Sicily) – July 27th-31st 

Stragusto is a five-day annual event celebrating the unique flavours of Mediterranean street food.

As usual, the festival, which has now reached its 14th edition, will be held in Trapani, on Sicily’s west coast. According to tradition, food stalls will be set up in the city’s ancient fish market, a vibrant gathering place exuding local history and age-old culinary traditions.

As in previous editions, the festival will offer visitors the opportunity to feast on the toothsome staples of Sicilian street food – arancini, panelle, sfincione and so on – as well as specialties from other parts of the peninsula.

Unlike in previous instalments, this year’s festival will also feature a wine-tasting area, where the lucky attendees will be able to sample the local vino while watching the setting sun sink into the Mediterranean sea.

For details about the festivals’ scheduled events, please check out the dedicated Facebook page.

August

Ferragosto, throughout Italy – August 15th

Ferragosto is by far the biggest summer holiday in the bel paese, unofficially marking the peak of the Italian vacation season. 

Currently celebrated on August 15th, the day in which, according to the Catholic Church, the Virgin Mary ascended to Heaven, the holiday’s origins actually precede the advent of Catholicism. 

In fact, Ferragosto is named after the Feriae Augusti, the festivals introduced by Roman emperor Augustus in 18 BC to celebrate the harvest and give farmers a much-deserved period of repose after the hard labour of the previous weeks.

Nowadays, the holiday, which is rigorously observed all over the country, is for the most part a mixture of religious events (special church services, processions, etc.) and other celebrations, with most major cities offering an array of cultural and/or live music events, and fireworks displays. 

The Italian sun is usually scorching hot in August, especially so in the centre and south of the country. So, if you’re planning to spend Ferragosto in Italy, be sure to take a good-sized tub of sunscreen with you or, if you really can’t stand the heat, head to one of Italy’s coolest locations instead.  

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Ferragosto, Italy’s national summer holiday

Palio dell’Assunta, Siena (Tuscany) – August 16th

The Palio di Siena is one of the most popular horse races in the world and Tuscany’s most anticipated summer event.

The race, first held in 1633, takes place twice a year on July 2nd and August 16th. The July palio is called Palio di Provenzano, whereas the August one is known as Palio dell’Assunta as a homage to the Assumption of Mary, celebrated by the Catholic Church on August 15th. 

Both events are held in the magnificent Piazza del Campo, a shell-shaped mediaeval square where ten jockeys and their randomly assigned horses compete for the glory of their city district (contrada).

Contrary to what some may think, the palio isn’t just a horse race. Rather, it’s a vibrant cultural occurrence celebrating the age-old rivalry between Siena’s 17 contrade.

A number of events take place in the three days preceding the race, including several trial runs and the momentous tratta (draw), where each competing contrada is assigned a horse.

Finally, on the day of the palio, a spectacular historical parade made up of nearly 700 participants enchants the public just before the start of the race.

Palio dell'Assunta, Siena

Held annually on August 16th, the Palio dell’Assunta is a horse race imbued with local history and age-old city rivalries. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Festa di Sant’Alessandro, Ischia (Campania) – August 26th

Every year, on August 26th, the picturesque village of Saint Alexander, on the northern coast of Ischia, celebrates its patron saint with a distinctive historical costume parade.

Hundreds of participants, dressed in striking Greek, Roman or mediaeval costumes, take to the streets of one of Italy’s most dazzling islands, marching from the iconic Aragonese Castle to the small Church of Saint Alexander, right by the main harbour. 

Once the traditional mass at the aforementioned church draws to a close, the village residents kick off celebrations, with all the lucky attendees having a chance to sample the specialties of the island’s cuisine and listen to the local folk music.

Parties generally go on until the late evening. 

READ ALSO: Life in Italy in 2022: 10 things to add to your bucket list

Notte della Taranta, Melpignano (Puglia) – August 27th    

The Notte della Taranta (Night of the Taranta) is one of Italy’s biggest live music festivals and, without a shadow of a doubt, the most awaited event of the Apulian summer. 

As suggested by its name, the event celebrates the taranta, a set of upbeat traditional folk dances which are thought to have originated in the Salento peninsula at some point during the 17th century.

The festival, currently in its 25th edition, will be held on August 27th in Melpignano, a small town 30 kilometres south of Lecce. 

This year, Italian composer and producer Dario Faini, commonly known by his stage name, Dardust, will conduct the local orchestra, delighting those in attendance with a modern reinterpretation of Puglia’s traditional folk music.

A number of eminent national and international artists are also expected to feature in the show, though the identity of said artists hasn’t been revealed yet. 

In line with its popular spirit, the Notte della Taranta is a free event and is open to all. As ever, the best way to receive updates about the festival is through its dedicated Facebook page.

Six of the coolest places to go in Italy to avoid a heatwave

If you're not a fan of the heat, here are six places in Italy you can go to stay cool this summer.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:48 CEST
Six of the coolest places to go in Italy to avoid a heatwave

Italy is admired all over the world for the uncontaminated beauty of its beaches and the crystal-clear water of its seas. Unsurprising, its many seaside resorts attract millions of foreign visitors every summer. 

But while the country is surely heaven on earth for hot weather lovers, is there a place for those who are less keen on basking in the scorching sun of the Italian estate? Well, take it from an Italian born and bred: there’s a place for just about anybody in Italy.

The unparalleled diversity of the country’s landscape means that those preferring temperatures in the low 20s over the 30s (and sometimes 40s) of the summer heat have a plethora of cool-weather havens to choose from.

Here are just six of the destinations that you should consider when planning your escape from the heat.

Vigo di Fassa, Trentino Alto-Adige

Summer in the Dolomites is generally fairly cool but there’s a place in Trentino Alto-Adige where temperatures are particularly brisker than elsewhere. Located around 40km east of Bolzano and sat at an elevation of 1,382m, Vigo di Fassa enjoys temperatures which are significantly lower than in the surrounding comuni (municipalities). Suffice to say that in August, the hottest month of the year, daily averages are usually below 20C.

But, Vigo di Fassa is not just your average mountain location offering reprieve from the summer heat. It is also one of the most picturesque villages in the entire country and it happens to be just a stone’s throw away from popular attractions such as Lake Carezza, the Ciampedìe plateau and Sass Pordoi, a rock summit commonly known as ‘terrazza delle Dolomiti’ (Dolomites’ terrace).

In short, this is the perfect place for nature lovers and hiking enthusiasts.

Sappada, Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Sappada is an enchanting mountain resort on the Carnic Alps, just south of the border with Austria. Located at the foot of the imposing Mount Peralba, the village offers visitors some truly breathtaking views of the surrounding Dolomite massifs as well as a magnificent natural landscape comprising extensive green pastures, thick coniferous forests and an array of alpine lakes.

Besides being a natural paradise for outdoors enthusiasts, the town is also brimming with folklore and local traditions, with a number of events and festivities occurring over the course of the summer.

Yet again, as in the case of the afore-mentioned locations, the town’s elevation (1,250m above sea level) keeps the temperatures relatively cool over the course of the summer, with the local thermometer rising above 22C only on very few occasions.

Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria

From the heights of the Dolomites we move down across the country and stop on the Umbrian Apennines, which are home to Castelluccio di Norcia. Reaching an elevation of 1,452m above sea level, Castelluccio (literally, ‘little castle’ in Italian), is one of the coolest towns in Umbria, with temperatures hovering around 21C throughout the summer.

Besides being an unparalleled oasis of peace and tranquillity, the Umbrian town offers a variety of hiking trails to several renowned attractions, including Grotta della Sibilla (Sibyl’s Cave) and Lake Pilate.

Finally, it is advisable to visit Castelluccio between the end of May and mid-July, when the fields surrounding the town are coloured by red lentil flowers.

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: Why now’s the best time to discover Italy’s secret lakes and mountains

Vallombrosa, Tuscany

The Vallombrosa forest has long been one of the best-kept secrets of Florence residents. When the heat becomes unbearable in the city – and it often does over the summer – the locals retreat to a 1,270-hectare reserve about 30km southeast of the region’s capital.

Why? Vallombrosa is a cool and shady natural haven where the beauty of uncontaminated forest land merges with majestic man-made creations such as the Benedictine Abbey of Vallombrosa and the Castle of Sammezzano. 

The forest is also filled with trails that are granted to give hikers the time of their lives. One of them, the Setteponti trail, will even take you as far south as Arezzo!

Pescasseroli, Abruzzo

Nestled at the heart of Abruzzo’s National Park on the Marsicani Mountains, Pescasseroli is one of the most scenic small towns in Italy. With its array of traditional houses, churches and artisan shops, the burg’s centro storico is a sight for sore eyes. 

In line with the above-mentioned locations, Pescasseroli also enjoys relatively cool summers as its elevation (1,167m above sea level) rarely allows temperatures to exceed 26C, even in August. So, regardless of when you choose to visit, it’s always a good time to saddle up and discover the natural wonders the surrounding national park has to offer. 

Oh, by the way, scattered across Pescasseroli are also a number of taverns, where you’ll be able to treat yourself to the scrumptious local cuisine.

READ ALSO: How to choose a camping holiday in Italy: A guide for the uninitiated

Ulassai, Sardinia

Yes, it is indeed true. Even Sardinia, which is globally known for the beauty of its beaches and seaside resorts, has something to offer to cool weather lovers. Sat at 775m above sea level, Ulassai (province of Nuoro) is one of the ‘fresher’ spots in the island, offering an alluring way out of the summer heat domineering pretty much elsewhere. 

The village is perched atop a huge limestone massif known as Bruncu Matzeu and allows visitors to enjoy stunning views of Sardinia’s eastern coast and the Tyrrhenian Sea extending beyond it. Ulassai also offers a number of natural attractions, including the imposing Lequarci Falls and the Su Marmuri Cave. In short, this is the perfect spot for those who love nature and local history.

