Airline strikes set to disrupt flights to and from Italy on Sunday

The four-hour airline strike scheduled for Sunday July 17th between 2pm and 6m, was confirmed on Tuesday after representatives from Italian workers’ unions FILT and Uiltrasporti had an unsuccessful meeting with members of the Italian government (MIMS).

The unions reiterated that the pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines Ryanair, EasyJet, Volotea, Malta Air and Crewlink would strike on Sunday, thus likely causing disruption to flights to, from and within Italy.

The latest media reports indicated that, alongside the cabin staff of the afore-mentioned companies, personnel from the Italian air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo) were also expected to stage a walkout on Sunday, which, they warned, might further impact flights throughout the day.

It wasn’t exactly clear on Wednesday how much disruption the strike would cause, though further details are due to emerge in the next couple of days.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Sunday’s strike is just the last one of a series of demonstrations that have affected the air travel industry over the past month – previous strikes were held on June 8th and June 25th.

On Tuesday, the national secretary of FILT, Fabrizio Cuscito said that the upcoming action would address the “lack of any significant progress in the improvement of working conditions and wages” for cabin crews.

But, Italy wasn’t the only country dealing with dissatisfied airline workers. Flights in Spain have also been hit by ongoing industrial action

So far, Spain has indisputably been the hardest-hit European country as two three-day strikes held in late June grounded more than 200 flights and caused over a thousand delays.

However, a number of other major European airports terminals have also been recently affected by critical levels of disruption, especially Frankfurt Airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Earlier this week, as flight cancellations and delays continued to hit many of Europe’s biggest airports, the Italian government warned passengers to “travel light” to avoid long queues at check-in counters or when recovering their belongings.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Italian consumer groups Codacons and Assoutenti accused airlines of being “irresponsible” and “violent”, saying that they were ready to file lawsuits should travellers’ rights continue to be undermined.

In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in Sunday’s strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.

This law holds airlines financially accountable for any flight disruptions they happen to be responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers and any other employees working directly for the company of interest.

As a result, should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your airline.

You can find valuable information regarding flight delay or cancellation compensation on the website of claims management company AirHelp: