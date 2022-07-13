Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Airline strikes set to disrupt flights to and from Italy on Sunday

Italian pilots and flight attendants from low-cost airlines EasyJet, Volotea and Ryanair are set to strike on Sunday, a move that will likely cause disruptions to those flying to and from Italy.

Published: 13 July 2022 17:16 CEST
Airline strikes in Italy, Sunday, July 17th
Flight delays and/or cancellations are likely to affect Italian air traffic on Sunday after workers from several low-cost companies have announced a four-hour strike. Photo by Jeroen JUMELET / ANP / AFP

The four-hour airline strike scheduled for Sunday July 17th between 2pm and 6m, was confirmed on Tuesday after representatives from Italian workers’ unions FILT and Uiltrasporti had an unsuccessful meeting with members of the Italian government (MIMS). 

The unions reiterated that the pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines Ryanair, EasyJet, Volotea, Malta Air and Crewlink would strike on Sunday, thus likely causing disruption to flights to, from and within Italy. 

The latest media reports indicated that, alongside the cabin staff of the afore-mentioned companies, personnel from the Italian air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo) were also expected to stage a walkout on Sunday, which, they warned, might further impact flights throughout the day.

It wasn’t exactly clear on Wednesday how much disruption the strike would cause, though further details are due to emerge in the next couple of days. 

Sunday’s strike is just the last one of a series of demonstrations that have affected the air travel industry over the past month – previous strikes were held on June 8th and June 25th.

On Tuesday, the national secretary of FILT, Fabrizio Cuscito said that the upcoming action would address the “lack of any significant progress in the improvement of working conditions and wages” for cabin crews.

But, Italy wasn’t the only country dealing with dissatisfied airline workers. Flights in Spain have also been hit by ongoing industrial action

So far, Spain has indisputably been the hardest-hit European country as two three-day strikes held in late June grounded more than 200 flights and caused over a thousand delays.

However, a number of other major European airports terminals have also been recently affected by critical levels of disruption, especially Frankfurt Airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Earlier this week, as flight cancellations and delays continued to hit many of Europe’s biggest airports, the Italian government warned passengers to “travel light” to avoid long queues at check-in counters or when recovering their belongings.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Italian consumer groups Codacons and Assoutenti accused airlines of being “irresponsible” and “violent”, saying that they were ready to file lawsuits should travellers’ rights continue to be undermined.

In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in Sunday’s strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.  

This law holds airlines financially accountable for any flight disruptions they happen to be responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers and any other employees working directly for the company of interest.

As a result, should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your airline. 

You can find valuable information regarding flight delay or cancellation compensation on the website of claims management company AirHelp

STRIKES

Rome taxi drivers clash with police during protest against new law

Clashes broke out in Rome on Wednesday between taxi drivers and police officers with flares and smoke bombs thrown during a protest against a law aimed at opening up the taxi market.

Published: 13 July 2022 15:31 CEST
Rome taxi drivers clash with police during protest against new law

A protest on Via del Corso, one of the main streets in Rome’s city centre, turned violent earlier on Wednesday as a group of taxi drivers protesting against the bill to open the industry to more competition (Decreto di Legge Concorrenza) started throwing flares and smoke bombs at the police officers deployed at the demonstration. 

At the time of writing, there’s no information as to whether arrests were made or if anyone was injured during the confrontation. 

However, according to Ansa, police proceeded to cordon off the area surrounding Palazzo Chigi, the seat of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which happens to be just a few hundred metres away from where protestors gathered.

Rome isn’t certainly new to taxi drivers’ protests. Only on Tuesday, five taxi drivers chained themselves to the gates in front of Palazzo Chigi, asking the government for “clarity and transparency” regarding the much-contested bill.

Besides Rome, a number of other protests are said to be taking place in other major cities, including Turin, where around 200 protesters are occupying Vittorio Veneto Square with their vehicles.

Italian taxi drivers have been protesting for weeks against the new competition bill, which they fear will expose the country’s highly regulated and protected taxi industry to unfair competition from online ride-sharing services such as Uber. 

Recent protests have been exacerbated by ‘Uber Files’, a set of leaked documents which allegedly contain evidence that the start-up worked around laws in various countries and used aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments.

In a joint note released earlier on Wednesday, drivers’ unions accused the Italian government of being “blind to the scandals and malpractice that have emerged in the past few days” in relation to Uber’s conduct in different European countries.

While Uber does exist in Italy, it currently operates on a limited basis in the biggest cities only and the Uber Black service was banned in the country up until 2017.

But, the company is now set for major expansion after finalising a deal in May to integrate its app with Italy’s largest taxi dispatcher, IT Taxi.

The move is set to make the app available in over 80 more towns and cities in Italy.

