For members
STUDYING IN ITALY
Rome vs Milan: Which is the best Italian city for students?
Both Italian cities are home to excellent universities but they're different in many ways. So which one is best to live in as a student?
Published: 13 July 2022 10:00 CEST
For members
MOVING TO ITALY
‘Why I ditched my UK corporate career for an abandoned Italian vineyard’
Many people dream of enjoying a slower pace of life in rural Italy after decades of the 9-5. But some make the leap much earlier. One former UK professional tells Silvia Marchetti how she swapped the London office grind for winemaking and never looked back.
Published: 24 June 2022 16:04 CEST
Updated: 25 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Updated: 25 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments