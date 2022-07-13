Rome taxi drivers clash with police during protest against new law

A protest on Via del Corso, one of the main streets in Rome’s city centre, turned violent earlier on Wednesday as a group of taxi drivers protesting against the bill to open the industry to more competition (Decreto di Legge Concorrenza) started throwing flares and smoke bombs at the police officers deployed at the demonstration.

At the time of writing, there’s no information as to whether arrests were made or if anyone was injured during the confrontation.

However, according to Ansa, police proceeded to cordon off the area surrounding Palazzo Chigi, the seat of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which happens to be just a few hundred metres away from where protestors gathered.

Continua a #Roma la protesta dei tassisti: Palazzo Chigi (la residenza ufficiale del Presidente del Consiglio dei Ministri) viene blindato, partono petardi e fumogeni. La polizia è in servizio.

Rome isn’t certainly new to taxi drivers’ protests. Only on Tuesday, five taxi drivers chained themselves to the gates in front of Palazzo Chigi, asking the government for “clarity and transparency” regarding the much-contested bill.

Besides Rome, a number of other protests are said to be taking place in other major cities, including Turin, where around 200 protesters are occupying Vittorio Veneto Square with their vehicles.

Italian taxi drivers have been protesting for weeks against the new competition bill, which they fear will expose the country’s highly regulated and protected taxi industry to unfair competition from online ride-sharing services such as Uber.

Recent protests have been exacerbated by ‘Uber Files’, a set of leaked documents which allegedly contain evidence that the start-up worked around laws in various countries and used aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments.

In a joint note released earlier on Wednesday, drivers’ unions accused the Italian government of being “blind to the scandals and malpractice that have emerged in the past few days” in relation to Uber’s conduct in different European countries.

While Uber does exist in Italy, it currently operates on a limited basis in the biggest cities only and the Uber Black service was banned in the country up until 2017.

But, the company is now set for major expansion after finalising a deal in May to integrate its app with Italy’s largest taxi dispatcher, IT Taxi.

The move is set to make the app available in over 80 more towns and cities in Italy.