Rome taxi drivers clash with police during protest against new law

Clashes broke out in Rome on Wednesday between taxi drivers and police officers with flares and smoke bombs thrown during a protest against a law aimed at opening up the taxi market.

Published: 13 July 2022 15:31 CEST
Italian taxi drivers have been protesting for weeks against a new government bill allegedly opening up the industry to unfair competition. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

A protest on Via del Corso, one of the main streets in Rome’s city centre, turned violent earlier on Wednesday as a group of taxi drivers protesting against the bill to open the industry to more competition (Decreto di Legge Concorrenza) started throwing flares and smoke bombs at the police officers deployed at the demonstration. 

At the time of writing, there’s no information as to whether arrests were made or if anyone was injured during the confrontation. 

However, according to Ansa, police proceeded to cordon off the area surrounding Palazzo Chigi, the seat of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which happens to be just a few hundred metres away from where protestors gathered.

Rome isn’t certainly new to taxi drivers’ protests. Only on Tuesday, five taxi drivers chained themselves to the gates in front of Palazzo Chigi, asking the government for “clarity and transparency” regarding the much-contested bill.

Besides Rome, a number of other protests are said to be taking place in other major cities, including Turin, where around 200 protesters are occupying Vittorio Veneto Square with their vehicles.

Italian taxi drivers have been protesting for weeks against the new competition bill, which they fear will expose the country’s highly regulated and protected taxi industry to unfair competition from online ride-sharing services such as Uber. 

Recent protests have been exacerbated by ‘Uber Files’, a set of leaked documents which allegedly contain evidence that the start-up worked around laws in various countries and used aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments.

In a joint note released earlier on Wednesday, drivers’ unions accused the Italian government of being “blind to the scandals and malpractice that have emerged in the past few days” in relation to Uber’s conduct in different European countries.

While Uber does exist in Italy, it currently operates on a limited basis in the biggest cities only and the Uber Black service was banned in the country up until 2017.

But, the company is now set for major expansion after finalising a deal in May to integrate its app with Italy’s largest taxi dispatcher, IT Taxi.

The move is set to make the app available in over 80 more towns and cities in Italy.

Italian taxi drivers strike over Uber expansion plan

Taxi drivers across Italy went on strike on Tuesday in the latest protest over government plans to open up the sector to competition, this time citing allegations made against ride-hailing app Uber.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:16 CEST
Getting a taxi proved impossible on the streets of central Rome and outside the city’s airports on Tuesday, as drivers called another strike without notice.

Italian taxi drivers have been protesting for weeks against a competition bill unveiled by the government, which aims to, among other things, open up the country’s highly regulated and protected taxi industry.

Drivers said the bill brings the threat of unfair competition from online ride-sharing services like Uber, according to reports from Italian news agency Ansa.

The protests on Tuesday were reportedly linked to the ‘Uber Files’, a data-based investigation by leading international news outlets, based on leaked documents which allegedly contain evidence that the start-up worked around laws in various countries and used aggressive lobbying tactics to curry favour with governments.

While Uber does exist in Italy, it currently operates on a limited basis in the biggest cities only and the Uber Black service was banned in the country until 2017.

But the company is now set for major expansion after finalising a deal in May to integrate its app with Italy’s largest taxi dispatcher, IT Taxi.

The move is set to make the app available in over 80 more towns and cities in Italy.

In neighbouring France, ‘Uber Files’ reports in the Le Monde newspaper alleged this week that the company came to a secret “deal” with President Emmanuel Macron when he was economy minister between 2014 and 2016.

