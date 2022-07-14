Italy faces government crisis with Five Star boycott

Leading members of Italy’s Five Star Movement (M5S) have said the party will boycott a crucial vote on Thursday, throwing the government into crisis and leading to calls for early elections.
Italian parliament will convene on Thursday to vote on a €26 billion cost of living bill, designed to help Italians deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.
But M5S leader Giuseppe Conte has said his party will abstain from participating in the vote, a move that could bring about the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition government.
In a sign of his losing patience with squabbling between parties, Draghi said on Tuesday he will step down as prime minister if M5S quits the coalition.
“For me there is no government without Five Star,” Draghi said at a press conference on Tuesday. “There is no Draghi government different from the current one.”
M5S is the largest party in Italian parliament, but has lost substantial support since it won the biggest share of the vote in the 2018 elections.
The party has been rocked by its own internal turmoil in recent weeks as foreign minister Luigi di Maio left the movement to found his ‘Together for the Future’ breakaway party, taking a quarter of M5S MPs with him.
Conte had reportedly presented Draghi in recent days with a list of demands that M5S wanted the government to agree to implement, including introducing a minimum wage.
Draghi said the government’s objectives aligned with many of Five Star’s own concerns, but that the government would not bend to ultimatums.
Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right populist League party, and Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy have called for immediate elections in the event that M5S leaves the government.
