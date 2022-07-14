Read news from:
LATEST: Italy’s president refuses PM Draghi’s resignation

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone's third largest economy to snap elections.

Published: 14 July 2022 18:13 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 20:13 CEST
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation in the midst of a political crisis that threatens to throw Italy into snap elections.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation in the midst of a political crisis that threatens to throw Italy into snap elections. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / POOL / AFP.

Mattarella “did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement,” the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.

Draghi had announced his intention to hand in his resignation to the president early Thursday evening, following through on his vow to do so if the Five Star Movement (M5S) quit his coalition government.

The government’s survival, and Draghi’s premiership, had been on the brink after M5S effectively withdrew support for the government by refusing to participate in a confidence vote.

After losing the backing of M5S, Draghi said the conditions necessary to carry on with the coalition were “no longer there” and the “pact of trust that the government is based on has gone”.

M5S, headed by former premier Giuseppe Conte, is part of the broad coalition government formed by Draghi in February 2021.

The party – formerly known for its anti-establishment stance – abstained on a key vote on Thursday on an aid package worth about 23 billion euros, designed to help Italians deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

But it also included a provision to allow a garbage incinerator to be built in Rome – something M5S has long opposed.

Draghi had previously warned on multiple occasions he would not carry on as premier without M5S support.

The prime minister had previously shown signs of losing patience with squabbling between parties, saying on Tuesday he would step down as prime minister if M5S quits the coalition.

“For me there is no government without Five Star,” Draghi said at a press conference on Tuesday. “There is no Draghi government different from the current one.”

Since winning national elections in 2018 with an unprecedented third of the vote, M5S has been losing support and risks being wiped out in national elections scheduled for next year.

Last month the party – which had been the largest in parliament – split, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio starting a breakaway group, ‘Together for the Future’, and taking a quarter of M5S parliamentarians with him.

Italy’s government risks collapse after Five Star sits out key vote

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government teetered on the brink of collapse Thursday, after the Five Star Movement refused to participate in a confidence vote, raising the spectre of a snap general election.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:38 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 16:04 CEST
The Five Star Movement (M5S), headed by former premier Giuseppe Conte, is a formerly anti-establishment party that has plummeted in the polls and lost parliamentarians since joining the government, hurt by policy U-turns and internal divisions.

The decision to sit out the vote – which political experts say is a tactical attempt to win back grassroots support – could push Draghi’s already fractured coalition to collapse, and even force early national elections later in the year.

“We are not taking part in the vote on this measure today… but this position of ours is not about confidence in the government,” said, Mariolina Castellone, the leader of M5S in the Senate.

The government survived the confidence vote, but Draghi had previously warned on multiple occasions he would not carry on as premier without M5S support.

Draghi, who has stated on multiple occasions there will be no government without M5S, called a cabinet meeting directly after the vote.

The prime minister had previously shown signs of losing patience with squabbling between parties, saying on Tuesday he would step down as prime minister if M5S quits the coalition.

“For me there is no government without Five Star,” Draghi said at a press conference on Tuesday. “There is no Draghi government different from the current one.”

The vote was called on an aid package worth about 23 billion euros, designed to help Italians deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

But it also included a provision to allow a garbage incinerator to be built in Rome – something M5S has long opposed.

Analysts suggested the beleaguered party was not trying to collapse the government but attempting to win back some of its lost support by doubling down on its principles ahead of the scheduled 2023 general election.

Lorenzo Codogno, a professor at the London School of Economics, said the abstention would usher in “a new political phase”.

“Draghi would have no choice but to resign,” he told AFP.

Nervous investors sent the Milan stock exchange down three percent.

– Five Star tensions –

Since winning legislative elections in 2018 with an unprecedented third of the vote, M5S has been losing support and risks being wiped out in national elections scheduled for next year.

Last month the party – which had represented the largest in parliament – split, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio starting a breakaway group, ‘Together for the Future’, and taking a quarter of M5S parliamentarians with him.

Conte, whose party is now polling at 11 percent of the vote, is trying to bring more visibility to M5S ahead of elections.

Codogno said he did not believe that Conte was seeking to bring down the government, but that his party “wants to make headlines and make gains in the polls again by running opposition as if it were not in government”.

The far-right has seized on the tensions, with the leader of the League party within the governing coalition, Matteo Salvini, saying on Wednesday that if M5S were to sit out the vote, new elections should be called.

“I think there is nothing left for Draghi but to go to Mattarella and resign,” Franco Pavoncello, a professor of political science at Rome’s John Cabot University, told AFP.

