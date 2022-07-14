LATEST: Italy’s president refuses PM Draghi’s resignation

Mattarella “did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement,” the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.

Draghi had announced his intention to hand in his resignation to the president early Thursday evening, following through on his vow to do so if the Five Star Movement (M5S) quit his coalition government.

The government’s survival, and Draghi’s premiership, had been on the brink after M5S effectively withdrew support for the government by refusing to participate in a confidence vote.

After losing the backing of M5S, Draghi said the conditions necessary to carry on with the coalition were “no longer there” and the “pact of trust that the government is based on has gone”.

M5S, headed by former premier Giuseppe Conte, is part of the broad coalition government formed by Draghi in February 2021.

The party – formerly known for its anti-establishment stance – abstained on a key vote on Thursday on an aid package worth about 23 billion euros, designed to help Italians deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

But it also included a provision to allow a garbage incinerator to be built in Rome – something M5S has long opposed.

Draghi had previously warned on multiple occasions he would not carry on as premier without M5S support.

The prime minister had previously shown signs of losing patience with squabbling between parties, saying on Tuesday he would step down as prime minister if M5S quits the coalition.

“For me there is no government without Five Star,” Draghi said at a press conference on Tuesday. “There is no Draghi government different from the current one.”

Since winning national elections in 2018 with an unprecedented third of the vote, M5S has been losing support and risks being wiped out in national elections scheduled for next year.

Last month the party – which had been the largest in parliament – split, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio starting a breakaway group, ‘Together for the Future’, and taking a quarter of M5S parliamentarians with him.