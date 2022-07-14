For members
TRAFFIC: The worst dates to travel on Italy’s roads this July
Heatwaves and traffic jams are not a good mix - but both are inevitable during an Italian summer. Here are the busiest dates to avoid when travelling on Italy's motorways this month.
Published: 14 July 2022 16:17 CEST
Italy's roads are predicted to be particularly busy on certain dates and times throughout July. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP.
Airline strikes to disrupt flights to and from Italy on Sunday
Air traffic controllers and airline workers from three low-cost airlines will strike across Italy at the weekend, a move set to cause further disruption for passengers.
Published: 13 July 2022 17:16 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 08:23 CEST
