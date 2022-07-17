Read news from:
Over 1,000 mayors plead with Italy’s Draghi to stay

More than 1,000 Italian mayors signed a petition Sunday urging Prime Minister Mario Draghi to rethink his resignation and steer the country through the choppy waters of rampant inflation, EU reforms and war.

Published: 17 July 2022 18:56 CEST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation on Thursday. Photo: Pierre TEYSSOT / AFP

“The government must continue”, said the petition, which was signed by mayors from Florence to Rome and Venice.

Draghi offered his resignation to Italy’s president on Thursday — but was asked to take time to sound out whether it was possible to carry on with the current government until the general election early next year.

He is expected to address parliament on Wednesday, either to lay out his plan for keeping the government alive or to repeat his belief that his only option is to resign at the helm of the eurozone’s third largest economy.

The mayors’ petition slammed the “irresponsible behaviour” of Five Star Movement, a member of the ruling coalition that sat out a confidence vote last week, a move Draghi had warned would bring down the government.

Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and far-right leader Matteo Salvini, both of whom have parties in Draghi’s coalition, said Sunday they could no longer govern with Five Star, due to its “incompetence and unreliability”.

Berlusconi and Salvini are both “ready” to go to the polls “even very shortly”, if necessary, their joint statement said.

The mayors said they were watching events unfold “with disbelief and concern”.

“Our cities… cannot afford a crisis today that means immobilism and division, where action, credibility, seriousness are now needed,” the petition said.

The post-pandemic recovery and social emergency mean “now, more than ever, we need stability, certainty and consistency in order to continue the transformation of our cities.

“Because without the rebirth of these, Italy will not be reborn either,” it said.

Italy’s president refuses to accept PM Draghi’s resignation

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday evening refused to accept the prime minister's resignation amid a political crisis that could result in snap elections.

Updated: 14 July 2022 20:13 CEST
Mattarella “did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement,” the presidential palace said in a statement on Thursday night.

Draghi had earlier vowed to resign after a major party in his coalition government, the Five Star Movement (M5S), effectively withdrew support for the government by refusing to participate in a confidence vote.

After losing the backing of M5S, Draghi said the conditions necessary to carry on with the coalition were “no longer there” and the “pact of trust that the government is based on has gone”.

He said he had made “every effort” to “meet the demands that have been put to me”, but the vote showed “this effort was not enough”.

President Sergio Mattarella, a figurehead who takes on a key role in moments of political crisis, asked Draghi not to throw in the towel but instead “assess” the situation in parliament.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation in the midst of a political crisis that threatens to throw Italy into snap elections. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / POOL / AFP.

Draghi was expected to address both the lower and upper houses on Wednesday to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.

“We now have five days to make sure parliament votes its confidence in the Draghi government,” Enrico Letta, head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said on Twitter.

M5S, headed by former premier Giuseppe Conte, is part of the broad coalition government formed by Draghi in February 2021.

The party, formerly known for its anti-establishment stance, abstained on a key vote on an aid package worth about 23 billion euros designed to help Italians deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

Experts said the move was a tactical attempt to win back grassroots backing ahead of the scheduled 2023 general election.

The government survived the vote, but Draghi had previously warned on multiple occasions he would not carry on as premier without Five Star support.

The crisis could still end with Italians heading to the ballot boxes later this year.

Draghi was appointed prime minister in February 2021 by Mattarella – after a previous government headed by Conte collapsed – and charged with carrying out the reforms required to secure post-pandemic recovery funds from the EU worth approximately 200 billion euros for Italy.

