MAP: The hottest parts of Italy to avoid this week

The Italian health ministry issued the maximum level three, or red alert, weather warnings as the heatwave sweeping Europe intensifies in Italy towards the middle of the week.

The ministry placed bollini rossi (red dots) on areas with “high risk conditions that persist for three or more consecutive days”.

On Tuesday 19th, five cities are under red alert: Florence, Bolzano, Brescia, Latina and Perugia.

By Thursday July 21st, the warning is extended to 14 cities with Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Rieti, Genoa, Frosinone, Campobasso and Viterbo added to the list.

The maximum heat warnings cover much of the north and centre of Italy, while the heat in southern areas is expected to remain less severe in the coming days.

Source: Italian Ministry of Health

Southern cities often bear the brunt of heatwaves in Italy. But Tuesday’s bulletins show no weather warnings for Bari or Reggio Calabria, while the cities of Naples and Catania are on yellow (level one) alert, signalling “meteorological conditions that can precede the occurrence of a heatwave”.

So while conditions will be sweltering across the country in the coming days, things should be slightly more bearable in those areas.

Screenshot showing part of the forecast for the start of this week. Source: Italian Ministry of Health

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official heatwave advice

But level two amber alerts are in place for much of the country by weekend, meaning those areas should expect “high temperatures and meteorological conditions that can have negative effects on the health of the population,” particularly on the elderly, young children, and other vulnerable groups.

See the full list of weather warnings here.

Weather forecasts predict the heat will break by Monday in many areas, with thunderstorms and rain expected as temperatures drop again in parts of northern Italy, particularly over the Alps.

For now, the stifling conditions in many areas will also worsen air pollution, the ministry warned, meaning that those with respiratory problems or allergies are also liable to suffer.

But even those in good physical health are at risk of dehydration, sunstroke, sunburn and exhaustion.

READ ALSO:

The health ministry is urging people to take precautions including staying indoors in the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding physical exercise during the day. It also asks people to check on neighbours living alone.

The government has urged people not to call the emergency services unless essential, to avoid overstretching resources needed for an expected increase in the number of emergency cases.