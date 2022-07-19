Read news from:
HEATWAVE

MAP: The hottest parts of Italy to avoid this week

Italian authorities have issued maximum heat warnings for five cities on Tuesday and 14 by the middle of the week as temperatures approach 40C.

Published: 19 July 2022 15:19 CEST
Italy's heatwave is set to intensify from Friday. Photo: AFP

The Italian health ministry issued the maximum level three, or red alert, weather warnings as the heatwave sweeping Europe intensifies in Italy towards the middle of the week.

The ministry placed bollini rossi (red dots) on areas with “high risk conditions that persist for three or more consecutive days”.

  • On Tuesday 19th, five cities are under red alert: Florence, Bolzano, Brescia, Latina and Perugia.
  • By Thursday July 21st, the warning is extended to 14 cities with Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Rieti, Genoa, Frosinone, Campobasso and Viterbo added to the list.

The maximum heat warnings cover much of the north and centre of Italy, while the heat in southern areas is expected to remain less severe in the coming days.

Source: Italian Ministry of Health

Southern cities often bear the brunt of heatwaves in Italy. But Tuesday’s bulletins show no weather warnings for Bari or Reggio Calabria, while the cities of Naples and Catania are on yellow (level one) alert, signalling “meteorological conditions that can precede the occurrence of a heatwave”.

So while conditions will be sweltering across the country in the coming days, things should be slightly more bearable in those areas.

Screenshot showing part of the forecast for the start of this week. Source: Italian Ministry of Health

But level two amber alerts are in place for much of the country by weekend, meaning those areas should expect “high temperatures and meteorological conditions that can have negative effects on the health of the population,” particularly on the elderly, young children, and other vulnerable groups.

See the full list of weather warnings here.

Weather forecasts predict the heat will break by Monday in many areas, with thunderstorms and rain expected as temperatures drop again in parts of northern Italy, particularly over the Alps.

For now, the stifling conditions in many areas will also worsen air pollution, the ministry warned, meaning that those with respiratory problems or allergies are also liable to suffer.

But even those in good physical health are at risk of dehydration, sunstroke, sunburn and exhaustion.

The health ministry is urging people to take precautions including staying indoors in the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding physical exercise during the day. It also asks people to check on neighbours living alone.

The government has urged people not to call the emergency services unless essential, to avoid overstretching resources needed for an expected increase in the number of emergency cases.

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Extremely warm temperatures are melting Switzerland’s glaciers, leading to some surprising geopolitical challenges.

Published: 18 July 2022 16:56 CEST
Receding glaciers, which are now shrinking at a faster rate than before, are re-defining borders between Switzerland and Italy.

The border between Italy and Switzerland runs for 800.2 kilometres, much of which is mountainous. 

Parts of it run along glaciers which have formed part of the landscape for generations, but are now melting. 

For instance, melting snow and ice on and around the famed Matterhorn, which straddles both countries, is literally moving the borders.

How are the borders changing?

Alain Wicht, who is in charge of national border layouts at the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo), said it remains to be seen what the long-term implications are of the changes. 

Around two-thirds of Switzerland’s 7,000lm-long border is made up of natural borders, such as lakes, glaciers, rivers and mountains.

At present, Switzerland has not seen a net loss or a net gain of territory. 

“In some places, Switzerland has gained territory and in others it has lost it.”

However, in the future, it appears Switzerland is set to grow. 

Unlike administratively drawn borders, these can move when the land in question moves, i.e. in in the instance of landslides, a river shrinking or changing course – and the melting of glaciers. 

Pursuant to international law, when artificial borders are redrawn, a country cannot gain or lose territory – i.e. they must receive some additional territory to compensate for a loss. 

This is not the case with natural borders, which can see a country gain territory when the natural feature representing the border moves. 

According to Swiss tabloid Blick, melting glaciers will see Switzerland gain more land

“Overall, however, Switzerland should benefit from climate change, at least in terms of territory gains.”

“Glaciers are mainly found on the northern slopes. If they melt, the watershed line moves south. The surface of Switzerland will therefore increase.

What do the shifts mean for Switzerland?

This drift has logistical and practical implications, according to Wicht.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer

For instance, “when an accident occurs, the question arises as to which country is responsible. And when train lines or roads cross the Alps, it should be clear whether they should stick to Italian or Swiss regulations for their construction and maintenance”.

The shift also affects the Testa-Grigia hut above Zermatt, according to a report in Blick on Sunday. 

The glacier surrounding the refuge has melted heavily in recent years.

Switzerland and Italy must agree on the location of the border to determine which country administers the hut.

There are also VAT implications depending on which country the hut is deemed to be in. 

