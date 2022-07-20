Read news from:
Austria
WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Italy?

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as extreme temperatures fuel wildfires across Italy. Here’s where the blazes are currently causing the most damage.

Published: 20 July 2022 12:33 CEST
A firefighter fighting a wildfire in Puglia, Italy
Over the past 24 hours, Italian Civil Defence (Protezione Civile) forces have responded to 15 major fires across the country. Photo by Mario LAPORTA / AFP

Italy is once again ablaze, with dozens of wildfires breaking out in different parts of the country in recent days.

No victims have been reported so far, though hundreds of people across the country have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

In the past 24 hours, Italian Civil Defence (Protezione Civile) forces have responded to 15 major fires across the peninsula, with the most destructive blazes recorded in the regions of Lazio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Campania.

So far, only five of those major fires have been completely put out, though Civil Defence units and the fire brigade are working around the clock to bring the remaining blazes under control. 

Italy has registered at least three wildfires a day since the start of July, according to data collected by EFFIS (European Forest Fire Information System). These statistics are all the more alarming considering that over a third of Italy’s total surface (around 11.4 million hectares) is covered by forest. 

Although the exceptionally high temperatures of the past few months combined with the ongoing lack of rainfall have worsened wildfires across the country, “six fires out of ten are caused by deliberate human intervention”, said Coldiretti, Italy’s national farmers’ confederation.

The map below, courtesy of EFFIS, shows active wildfires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th.

Active fires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th. Map by EFFIS.

All active fires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th. Photo courtesy of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

In recent days, the most destructive wildfires have been and/or continue to be in:

Friuli-Venezia Giulia (northern Italy)

A number of fires broke out in the Carso area, a karst plateau lying along Friuli’s border with Slovenia, on Tuesday. Several comuni have been affected so far, including areas of Monfalcone, which is home to around 30,000 residents. 

As a result, the Redipuglia-Lisert section of motorway A4 was closed off on Tuesday afternoon and toll booth personnel were evacuated.

Efforts to put out the Carso fires continued during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday but the flames haven’t been brought under control yet. 

In the meantime, Massimiliano Fedriga, the region’s president has issued an emergency ordinance (decreto di emergenza) aimed at “providing prompt assistance for those who were forced to leave the motorway, […] those who remained blocked in their own vehicles and any evacuees”.

Tuscany (central Italy)

As many as 500 residents were evacuated after a major wildfire broke out in Massarosa, east of Lucca, on Monday evening. 

So far, 360 hectares of woodland have been destroyed, with fire department units struggling to bring the fire under control due to a phenomenon known as ‘spotting’ – i.e. strong winds carrying sparks or embers out of the main fire’s perimeter, thus creating new blazes.

Five helicopters and five Canadair aircrafts have been deployed. 

On Tuesday afternoon, another fire broke out in the woodland between Chiusi (Tuscany) and Orvieto (Umbria).

Due to the fire’s proximity to the local railway tracks, the high-speed line Florence-Rome was shut around 5pm and reopened a couple of hours later, after local firefighters put out the fire.

Campania (southern Italy)

A major wildfire broke out in Lettere, about 30 kilometres southeast of Naples, on Monday. Civil Defence forces and the local fire department are still working on putting out the flames. Their efforts are currently being aided by three helicopters and a Canadair.

Other fires were recorded in Maddaloni and San Felice a Cancello, just outside of Caserta.

Lazio (central Italy)

As many as 40 fires were recorded in or around the country’s capital, Rome, on Tuesday, with fire department units preventing major blazes from reaching residents’ houses in Tor Di Quinto and Fiano Romano. 

Other regions

In the last couple of days, minor fires have been reported in Trentino-Alto Adige, Calabria, Abruzzo, Puglia e Sicily.

Elsewhere in Europe

Due to the extremely high temperatures of the last few days, France, Spain and Portugal are also currently dealing with devastating wildfires.  

On July 18th, there were as many as 33 active fires across mainland Spain. One of the worst fires broke out in Losacio, in the northwest of the country, with the blaze killing two people (a firefighter and a shepherd) and forcing 6,000 residents to evacuate. 

Over 10,000 hectares of local forestland have already been destroyed. 

Several raging wildfires have also been reported in France. 

In particular, a number of major fires broke out in the Gironde province, in southwest France, at the start of last week. So far, an area the size of Paris has been destroyed and thousands of people have been evacuated. 

Fire department units are still working to bring the blazes under control.

HEATWAVE

MAP: The hottest parts of Italy to avoid this week

Italian authorities have issued maximum heat warnings for five cities on Tuesday and 14 by the middle of the week as temperatures approach 40C.

Published: 19 July 2022 15:19 CEST
MAP: The hottest parts of Italy to avoid this week
Italy's heatwave is set to intensify from Friday. Photo: AFP

The Italian health ministry issued the maximum level three, or red alert, weather warnings as the heatwave sweeping Europe intensifies in Italy towards the middle of the week.

The ministry placed bollini rossi (red dots) on areas with “high risk conditions that persist for three or more consecutive days”.

  • On Tuesday 19th, five cities are under red alert: Florence, Bolzano, Brescia, Latina and Perugia.
  • By Thursday July 21st, the warning is extended to 14 cities with Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Rieti, Genoa, Frosinone, Campobasso and Viterbo added to the list.

The maximum heat warnings cover much of the north and centre of Italy, while the heat in southern areas is expected to remain less severe in the coming days.

Source: Italian Ministry of Health

Southern cities often bear the brunt of heatwaves in Italy. But Tuesday’s bulletins show no weather warnings for Bari or Reggio Calabria, while the cities of Naples and Catania are on yellow (level one) alert, signalling “meteorological conditions that can precede the occurrence of a heatwave”.

So while conditions will be sweltering across the country in the coming days, things should be slightly more bearable in those areas.

Screenshot showing part of the forecast for the start of this week. Source: Italian Ministry of Health

But level two amber alerts are in place for much of the country by weekend, meaning those areas should expect “high temperatures and meteorological conditions that can have negative effects on the health of the population,” particularly on the elderly, young children, and other vulnerable groups.

See the full list of weather warnings here.

Weather forecasts predict the heat will break by Monday in many areas, with thunderstorms and rain expected as temperatures drop again in parts of northern Italy, particularly over the Alps.

For now, the stifling conditions in many areas will also worsen air pollution, the ministry warned, meaning that those with respiratory problems or allergies are also liable to suffer.

But even those in good physical health are at risk of dehydration, sunstroke, sunburn and exhaustion.

The health ministry is urging people to take precautions including staying indoors in the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding physical exercise during the day. It also asks people to check on neighbours living alone.

The government has urged people not to call the emergency services unless essential, to avoid overstretching resources needed for an expected increase in the number of emergency cases.

