MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Italy?

Italy is once again ablaze, with dozens of wildfires breaking out in different parts of the country in recent days.

No victims have been reported so far, though hundreds of people across the country have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In the past 24 hours, Italian Civil Defence (Protezione Civile) forces have responded to 15 major fires across the peninsula, with the most destructive blazes recorded in the regions of Lazio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Campania.

So far, only five of those major fires have been completely put out, though Civil Defence units and the fire brigade are working around the clock to bring the remaining blazes under control.

Italy has registered at least three wildfires a day since the start of July, according to data collected by EFFIS (European Forest Fire Information System). These statistics are all the more alarming considering that over a third of Italy’s total surface (around 11.4 million hectares) is covered by forest.

Although the exceptionally high temperatures of the past few months combined with the ongoing lack of rainfall have worsened wildfires across the country, “six fires out of ten are caused by deliberate human intervention”, said Coldiretti, Italy’s national farmers’ confederation.

The map below, courtesy of EFFIS, shows active wildfires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th.

All active fires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th. Photo courtesy of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

In recent days, the most destructive wildfires have been and/or continue to be in:

Friuli-Venezia Giulia (northern Italy)

A number of fires broke out in the Carso area, a karst plateau lying along Friuli’s border with Slovenia, on Tuesday. Several comuni have been affected so far, including areas of Monfalcone, which is home to around 30,000 residents.

As a result, the Redipuglia-Lisert section of motorway A4 was closed off on Tuesday afternoon and toll booth personnel were evacuated.

Efforts to put out the Carso fires continued during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday but the flames haven’t been brought under control yet.

In the meantime, Massimiliano Fedriga, the region’s president has issued an emergency ordinance (decreto di emergenza) aimed at “providing prompt assistance for those who were forced to leave the motorway, […] those who remained blocked in their own vehicles and any evacuees”.

#Gorizia, proseguito nella notte il lavoro di 27 #vigilidelfuoco con 15 automezzi per contrastare gli #incendiboschivi sul Carso: dall’alba 2 #canadair e un elicottero in azione tra i comuni di Doberdò (GO) e Aurisina (TS). Situazione in miglioramento [#20luglio 8:00] pic.twitter.com/NpPXR5X3oy — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 20, 2022

Tuscany (central Italy)

As many as 500 residents were evacuated after a major wildfire broke out in Massarosa, east of Lucca, on Monday evening.

So far, 360 hectares of woodland have been destroyed, with fire department units struggling to bring the fire under control due to a phenomenon known as ‘spotting’ – i.e. strong winds carrying sparks or embers out of the main fire’s perimeter, thus creating new blazes.

Five helicopters and five Canadair aircrafts have been deployed.

On Tuesday afternoon, another fire broke out in the woodland between Chiusi (Tuscany) and Orvieto (Umbria).

Due to the fire’s proximity to the local railway tracks, the high-speed line Florence-Rome was shut around 5pm and reopened a couple of hours later, after local firefighters put out the fire.

#Lucca, #incendio boschivo a Massarosa: nella notte oltre 100 #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle operazioni di spegnimento, dal mattino in azione 4 Canadair e un elicottero. Evacuate per precauzione 500 persone. Nella clip la ricognizione dei droni con termocamera [#20luglio 8:00] pic.twitter.com/j6kJQNbbcv — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 20, 2022

Campania (southern Italy)

A major wildfire broke out in Lettere, about 30 kilometres southeast of Naples, on Monday. Civil Defence forces and the local fire department are still working on putting out the flames. Their efforts are currently being aided by three helicopters and a Canadair.

Other fires were recorded in Maddaloni and San Felice a Cancello, just outside of Caserta.

Lazio (central Italy)

As many as 40 fires were recorded in or around the country’s capital, Rome, on Tuesday, with fire department units preventing major blazes from reaching residents’ houses in Tor Di Quinto and Fiano Romano.

Other regions

In the last couple of days, minor fires have been reported in Trentino-Alto Adige, Calabria, Abruzzo, Puglia e Sicily.

Elsewhere in Europe

Due to the extremely high temperatures of the last few days, France, Spain and Portugal are also currently dealing with devastating wildfires.

On July 18th, there were as many as 33 active fires across mainland Spain. One of the worst fires broke out in Losacio, in the northwest of the country, with the blaze killing two people (a firefighter and a shepherd) and forcing 6,000 residents to evacuate.

Over 10,000 hectares of local forestland have already been destroyed.

Several raging wildfires have also been reported in France.

In particular, a number of major fires broke out in the Gironde province, in southwest France, at the start of last week. So far, an area the size of Paris has been destroyed and thousands of people have been evacuated.

Fire department units are still working to bring the blazes under control.