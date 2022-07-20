For members
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Italy is one of the few countries where property prices have decreased compared to 2010. (Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash)
PROPERTY: Is this the end of Italy’s building ‘superbonus’?
With state funds for Italy's popular building 'superbonus' already exhausted, the government is reportedly considering halting further extensions to the scheme.
Published: 30 June 2022 16:29 CEST
Updated: 9 July 2022 14:51 CEST
