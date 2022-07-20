Stay or go? Italy’s Draghi to address parliament over political crisis

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will address the Senate on Wednesday morning before facing a confidence vote as Italy’s political crisis comes to a head.

After Draghi attempted to resign from his post on Thursday, the president urged him to go to parliament to find out whether his fractured coalition can be saved – or if snap elections are unavoidable.

There’s a lot at stake: a government collapse at a time of soaring inflation could delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.

Polls suggest most Italians want Draghi, 74, to stay at the helm of the eurozone’s third-largest economy until the scheduled general election in May next year.

But the former European Central Bank chief has vowed to do so only if the wildly disparate parties in his coalition pledge to behave responsibly.

In Draghi’s address, he may say he simply no longer trusts the parties.

At that point, Italy’s president could dissolve parliament and call elections for September or October.

But experts said Draghi would likely instead demand broad consensus to tackle Italy’s most pressing issues: from a cost of living crisis and recession worries, to the rollout of key reforms and the Ukraine war.

His speech will be followed by a debate allowing each party to say where it stands.

Draghi will then face a confidence vote, considered a key step in undoing the damage done by the populist Five Star Movement’s refusal last week to back him in a key vote.

If he survives all that, the process will be repeated in the lower house on Thursday.

Parties on the centre-left have said they will support Draghi, but a question mark remains over right-leaning Forza Italia and the League, which have ruled out staying in government with Five Star.

“We are in the middle of an Italian-style political crisis, so predictions change utterly from one second to the next,” Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss School of Government in Rome, told AFP.