Italy extends 30-cent fuel discount for motorists

In an unexpected move, the ministers for the economy and for the ecological transition signed off on a joint decree extending the cut to fuel duties until August 21st.

This means the existing discount of 30 cents per litre will stay in place for gasoline, diesel, LPG and methane, even while the price of fuel is currently falling again and is now back below two euros a litre.

The cut was initially introduced in March to ease the pain of record fuel price rises following the invasion of Ukraine, and was last extended in June as prices soared above two euros a litre for both petrol and diesel.

Italian motorists however said they were unimpressed by the discount, insisting it does little to ease the pressure of the soaring cost of living.

The latest extension on Wednesday was also branded “too little” by Italy’s consumer associations, who have called the rising cost of fuel a “national emergency”.

Consumer watchdog Codacons slammed the discount as “totally insufficient”, saying despite this and the recent fall in prices, a litre of fuel in Italy is still 14 cents higher on average than it was before the Ukraine war began.