Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN POLITICS

LATEST: Italy’s Draghi to step down after government implodes

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was expected to resign on Thursday after efforts to bring the country's fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign before the government had even fallen.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:23 CEST
Italy's PM Mario Draghi looks on after addressing senators on the government crisis at the Senate in Rome on July 20, 2022.
Italy's PM Mario Draghi looks on after addressing senators on the government crisis at the Senate in Rome on July 20, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Draghi will offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who will likely dissolve parliament and call early elections for September or October, according to political analysts. Draghi may stay on at head of the government until then.

The 74-year old former European Central Bank chief, who was appointed PM in February 2021, reprimanded his squabbling coalition on Wednesday and urged them back into line before it was too late.

“Are you ready?” he asked the Senate four times in a speech followed by feverish debates among the parties. Now was not the time for uncertainty, amid a myriad of challenges, from a struggling economy and soaring inflation to the Ukraine war, he said.

Three parties – Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and the populist Five Star Movement – opted to sit out the vote, saying it was impossible to recover the trust lost last week.

The crisis was sparked when the Five Star snubbed a key vote last week, despite warnings from Draghi that it would fatally undermine the coalition.

His likely downfall comes despite polls in the lead up to Wednesday’s drama suggesting most Italians wanted Draghi to stay at the helm until the scheduled general election in May next year.

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi after addressing the Senate on July 20th in a last attempt to resolve the government crisis. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Salvini, who dined at Berlusconi’s Rome villa after the vote, said election campaigning would begin Thursday, party sources told AGI news agency.

He said Draghi and Italy were “victims of Five Star madness”. Five Star head Giuseppe Conte retorted that the Movement, which began life as a protest party, had been “the target of a political attack. We were forced to the door”.

Enrico Letta, head of the centre-left Democratic Party, which voted in support of the prime minister, said toppling the Draghi government meant “going against Italy and Italians’ interests”.

Anxious investors were watching closely as the coalition imploded.

Concerns rose that a government collapse could worsen social ills in a period of rampant inflation, delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.

Based on current polls, a rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and including Forza Italia and the League would comfortably win a snap election — if the three parties can get along.

Such a coalition “would offer a much more disruptive scenario for Italy and the EU” than Draghi’s national unity government, wrote Luigi Scazzieri, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN POLITICS

Stay or go? Italy’s parliament to vote on PM Draghi’s fate

Italian Prime Minister Mario Dragh faced a crucial confidence vote on Wednesday night to end a political crisis that could trigger early elections.

Published: 20 July 2022 09:00 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 18:00 CEST
Stay or go? Italy's parliament to vote on PM Draghi's fate

Italy waited on Wednesday to hear whether elections loomed, as the country’s fractious parties furiously debated whether to support Draghi and his appeal for a new “pact of trust”.

Now was not the time for uncertainty within the eurozone’s third largest economy, amid domestic and geopolitical challenges from a struggling economy to the Ukraine war, Draghi earlier told the Senate.

READ ALSO: What does Italy’s latest political crisis mean for the economy?

The premier threw the onus on parties across the political spectrum to put aside their differences and join together as it had in February 2021 when Draghi took the helm of a newly formed unity government to address Italy’s myriad challenges, from coronavirus to the economy.

“The only way forward if we want to stay together is to rebuild afresh this (government) pact with courage, selflessness, credibility,” Draghi told the Senate.

“Are you ready? … You don’t owe this answer to me, but to all Italians”.

The stern speech by a usually softly-spoken Draghi suggested that the former leader of the European Central Bank was prepared to stay – but on one condition: if the wildly disparate parties pledge anew to a common agenda.

READ ALSO: ‘We need stability’: Calls grow for Italy’s Draghi to stay on as PM

The crisis was sparked by the refusal by the Five Star Movement, a coalition member, to opt out of a confidence vote.

Parliamentarians will now debate for over five hours, setting out their positions. Draghi will then respond, before a vote later Wednesday.

If he survives all that, the process will be repeated in the lower house on Thursday.

Otherwise, Italy’s president could dissolve parliament and call elections for September or October.

After Draghi attempted to resign from his post on Thursday, the president urged him to go to parliament to find out whether his fractured coalition can be saved – or if snap elections are unavoidable.

There’s a lot at stake: a government collapse at a time of soaring inflation could delay the budget, threaten EU post-pandemic recovery funds and send jittery markets into a tailspin.

READ ALSO: What’s changing under Italy’s post-pandemic recovery plan

Polls suggest most Italians want Draghi, 74, to stay at the helm of the eurozone’s third-largest economy until the scheduled general election in May next year.

Parties on the centre-left have said they will support Draghi, but a question mark remains over right-leaning Forza Italia and the League, which have ruled out staying in government with Five Star.

“We are in the middle of an Italian-style political crisis, so predictions change utterly from one second to the next,” Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss School of Government in Rome, told AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS