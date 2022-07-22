Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Italy’s heatwave peaks with 16 cities on red alert as Tuscany burns

Italy faced the hottest day of the current heatwave Friday with red extreme heat warnings issued for 16 cities across the country, as firefighters battled blazes up and down the country.

Published: 22 July 2022 14:38 CEST
Firefighters try to put down a fire near the city of Massarosa, central Italy, on July 20, 2022.
Firefighters try to put down a fire near the city of Massarosa, central Italy, on July 20, 2022. Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP.

Worst hit is expected to be Milan in the north with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while Bologna to its south and the capital Rome could hit 39 degrees, according to official government estimates.

Other major cities under a cautionary heatwave red alert for Friday and Saturday by Italy’s health ministry include Florence, Genoa, Turin and Verona.

On Thursday, the city of Pavia, just south of Milan, broke a record with thermometers hitting 39.6 degrees.

For three consecutive months – May, June and July – national temperatures have been at least two to three degrees above the seasonal average, and the trend should continue until early August, said national weather website ilmeteo.com.

Along with the heat have come hundreds of fires across Italy in recent weeks. The largest still raging Friday was in central Tuscany, where 860 hectares had burned since Monday in an area west of Lucca.

Over 1,000 people were evacuated on Thursday. On Friday, 87 firefighters were on the ground after another night spent battling the flames, helped by reinforcements from the Lombardy and Piedmont regions.

Water dumps from helicopters were underway, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Lucca have opened an investigation over the cause of the fire.

Volunteer killed

More contained was a forest fire that broke out Tuesday near Trieste, in Italy’s northeasternmost region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, sending flames and vast plumes of smoke across the border into Slovenia and displacing about 300 people.

The fire – which caused a 15-minute general blackout Tuesday in the city of Trieste – was now “substantially stable,” Deputy Governor Riccardo Riccardi said on Thursday, adding that a cold front was expected on Tuesday.

Authorities had not yet calculated how many hectares had burned.

Firefighters said a female civil defense volunteer died while trying to fight the fire. Local media said she was killed by a falling tree.

Italy’s national firefighting corps say they have intervened in 32,921 wildfires from June 15 to July 21, or 4,040 more than in the same period last year.

Most have been in the southern regions of Sicily, Puglia, Calabria and Lazio, around Rome.

According to the specialised European monitoring service Copernicus, fires have ravaged 27,571 hectares so far this year in Italy.

That damage, however, is still well short of that in Spain, where 199,651 hectares have burned, or 149,324 hectares in Romania. In Portugal, 48,106 hectares have burned, with another 39,904 hectares in France.

Italy is “about to reach the maximum power of the African high pressure zone ‘Apocalypse 4800′”, said ilmeteo.it.

The name, it said, referred to the thermometer dropping below zero degrees only at altitudes above 4,800 meters (15,748 feet) – corresponding to the highest peak of the Alps, at Mont Blanc along the French-Italian border.

WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Italy?

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as extreme temperatures fuel wildfires across Italy. Here’s where the blazes are currently causing the most damage.

Published: 20 July 2022 12:33 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 12:25 CEST
MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Italy?

Italy is burning once again, with dozens of wildfires across the country fuelled by exceptionally high temperatures and dry conditions.

In the past 24 hours, Italian Civil Defence (Protezione Civile) forces have responded to 15 major fires across the peninsula, with the most destructive blazes recorded in the regions of Lazio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Campania.

No victims have been reported in Italy so far, though hundreds of people across the country have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

A total of 14 cities – including Rome, Milan and Florence – were on the country’s highest heatwave alert on Thursday, which warns of serious health risks to the general population. The total is expected to rise to 16 on Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 40C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across many parts of the north and centre this week, as well as in Puglia in the south and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Although the exceptionally high temperatures of the past few months combined with the ongoing lack of rainfall have worsened wildfires across the country, “six fires out of ten are caused by deliberate human intervention”, said Coldiretti, Italy’s national farmers’ confederation.

Italy has registered at least three wildfires a day since the start of July, according to data collected by EFFIS (European Forest Fire Information System). These statistics are all the more alarming considering that over a third of Italy’s total surface (around 11.4 million hectares) is covered by forest. 

The map below, courtesy of EFFIS, shows active wildfires in Italy on Wednesday, July 20th.

All active fires in Italy on Thursday, July 21st. Photo courtesy of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

In recent days, the most destructive wildfires have been and/or continue to be in:

Tuscany (central Italy)

A fire that broke out on Monday evening near the Tuscan town of Lucca continued to burn on Thursday morning, having already destroyed some 650 hectares (2.5 square miles) of woodland.

As many as 500 residents were evacuated as a precaution the area of Massarosa, east of Lucca, the fire brigade said. Five helicopters and five Canadair aircraft were fighting the blaze as well as ground crews.

Firefighters were reportedly struggling to bring the fire under control due to a phenomenon known as ‘spotting’: strong winds carrying sparks or embers out of the main fire’s perimeter, creating new blazes.

On Tuesday afternoon, another fire broke out in the woodland between Chiusi (Tuscany) and Orvieto (Umbria).

Due to the fire’s proximity to the local railway tracks, the high-speed line Florence-Rome was shut around 5pm and reopened a couple of hours later.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia (northern Italy)

A number of fires broke out in the Carso area, a karst plateau lying along Friuli’s border with Slovenia, on Tuesday. Several comuni have been affected so far, including areas of Monfalcone, which is home to around 30,000 residents. 

As a result, the Redipuglia-Lisert section of motorway A4 was closed off on Tuesday afternoon and toll booth personnel were evacuated.

Efforts to put out the Carso fires continued during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday but the flames haven’t been brought under control yet. 

In the meantime, Massimiliano Fedriga, the region’s president has issued an emergency ordinance (decreto di emergenza) aimed at “providing prompt assistance for those who were forced to leave the motorway, […] those who remained blocked in their own vehicles and any evacuees”.

Campania (southern Italy)

A major wildfire broke out in Lettere, about 30 kilometres southeast of Naples, on Monday. Civil Defence forces and the local fire department were still working on putting out the flames. Their efforts were being aided by three helicopters and a Canadair plane.

Other fires were recorded in Maddaloni and San Felice a Cancello, just outside Caserta.

Lazio (central Italy)

As many as 40 fires were recorded in or around the country’s capital, Rome, on Tuesday, with fire department units preventing major blazes from reaching residents’ houses in Tor Di Quinto and Fiano Romano. 

Other regions

In the last couple of days, minor fires have been reported in Trentino-Alto Adige, Calabria, Abruzzo, Puglia and Sicily.

Elsewhere in Europe

Due to the extremely high temperatures of the last few days, France, Spain and Portugal are also currently dealing with devastating wildfires.  

On July 18th, there were as many as 33 active fires across mainland Spain. One of the worst fires broke out in Losacio, in the northwest of the country, with the blaze killing two people (a firefighter and a shepherd) and forcing 6,000 residents to evacuate. 

