The Local is looking for freelance journalists in Italy

Our job at The Local is to explain Italian news and the complexities of life in Italy to readers.

Our readers are mostly foreign nationals living in the country or people living all around the world who happen to have a particular interest in Italy. They may be regular visitors or just simply dream of moving to the country one day.

Our overall goal is to be a kind of one-stop shop for our readers so they can get all the relevant news and analysis, essential practical information and cultural context they need about Italy in one place.

And we need journalists and writers to help us do it.

So if you'd like to help explain Italy to a foreign audience, and have the relevant journalistic and writing experience, then please get in touch.

We are looking for versatile writers based in Italy who understand the country, read The Local and hopefully have plenty of ideas for articles that will be valuable to our readers.

Please send a CV and covering letter in an email to [email protected]