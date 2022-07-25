Read news from:
HEATWAVE

Can your boss force you to work during a heatwave in Italy?

Heatwaves are becoming more and more common in Italy, so we take a look at the employment laws surrounding extreme heat.

Published: 25 July 2022 16:08 CEST
Can your boss make you work in extreme heat in Italy?
Can your boss make you work in extreme heat in Italy? AFP PHOTO/ Filippo MONTEFORTE.

As the high temperatures continue this summer, the lucky ones will be either heading to the beach or sitting in the shade with a good book and a nicely chilled soft drink while the less fortunate souls will be at work as usual.

But is it ever legally too hot to work in Italy?

What are my rights at work?

Well the bad news is that Italy doesn’t have a nationally unified labour code, and any laws that do touch on workers’ rights don’t specify an acceptable workplace temperature range – so it’s no good just waving a thermometer at your boss and walking out.

However, Italy’s consolidated text for health and safety in the workplace (Legislative Decree 81/08) says that workplace temperatures “must be appropriate for the human body during working time, taking into account the working methods applied and the physical exertion imposed on workers.”

Article 2087 of the civil code also requires that employers undertake measures that are “necessary to protect the physical and moral integrity” of their workers, and this could relate to heat. 

Several studies have shown that doing physical work at above 33C (91.4 F) can prove dangerous to health if no precautions are taken. The death of a worker at an automotive manufacturing plant outside Turin last week led to factor worker strikes throughout the territory.

So it depends on my job?

Right. If, to take a random example, your job involves sitting in an air conditioned office writing articles about the heatwave, then there is no justification to down tools and head to the bar for an early spritz.

But even for office workers, employers are expected to take steps to ensure employees are comfortable: for example by supplying fans and making sure there is a supply of drinking water. If no action is taken – despite warnings in advance from weather forecasters – and employees are suffering from the heat, then employers are at fault.

For people doing physical work or work in the open air, employers will be expected to take extra measures to ensure their health is not affected by the heat, and this could include offering longer breaks, providing a cool space for people to take breaks in or changing working hours so that people are not outside during the hottest part of the day.

So if my boss isn’t doing any of that I can walk out?

Not exactly.

Because Italian law doesn’t prescribe an acceptable working temperature range or specify exactly what employers have to do to keep their workers comfortable, it’s all somewhat open to interpretation.

Between 18 and 24 degrees C (64-75 F) is the ideal temperature for an office, according to Italy’s workplace accident insurance institute Inail. It also recommends that in summer there should not be more than a seven degree difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures – though this isn’t much use during a heatwave.

A 2015 Italian Supreme Court ruling did find that workers who refused to go to work in excessively cold conditions were justified in doing so and were entitled to backpay, indicating the same would likely apply in excessively hot temperatures.

So if you are doing physical work outside, it’s 40C and boss tells you to keep working right through the hottest part of the day, you may be justified in refusing to work – but you might have to go to court to have that right recognised.

Will the government help?

To a limited extent: in May 2017, Italy’s social security office (INPS) stated that in extreme heat of more than 35C (95F) (including ‘perceived’ temperatures of above 35 degrees, even when the real temperature is lower), social security benefits could be paid out in lieu of wages to workers who would otherwise be forced to work in the direct sun in such conditions.

In July 2021, following the death of an agricultural worker in extreme temperatures, and again in June 2022, Italy’s National Labour Inspectorate (INL) sent out a circular reminding employers of this provision.

The document says INL inspectors would be instructed to “pay particular attention to risks to workers deriving from rising temperatures and to the measures adopted to guarantee workers’ safety in compliance with Legislative Decree 81/08” (Italy’s health and safety workplace law).

Regional governments may also issue specific rules governing working hours during the hottest months.

For example, the southern region of Puglia in June banned agricultural work “in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun” between the hours of 12.30 and 4pm, under an ordinance in place until August 31st.

For now, regulations continue to vary across different parts of the country, as well as across different industries.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Italy’s risotto rice fields decimated by worst drought in decades

The biggest rice-growing area in Italy has dried out, devastating the agricultural sector and leading to fears of a shortage of arborio and carnaroli rice in Europe.

Published: 23 July 2022 13:30 CEST
Updated: 24 July 2022 13:09 CEST
Italy's risotto rice fields decimated by worst drought in decades

The roar of Dario Vicini’s motorcycle cuts through the silence as he drives across his rice paddy to survey the destruction wrought by Italy’s worst drought in 70 years.

His fields are nothing but desolation, with rice stems slowly dying in the sandy ground.

“Under normal circumstances, I would never have been able to ride my motorcycle over the field,” Vicini explained to AFP. 

“At this time of year, the plants would be up to my knees and the rice field would be flooded,” he said.

“Here, they’re tiny, because the water needed to irrigate them has never arrived.” 

Vicini’s “Stella” farm, located in the village of Zeme in the Po Valley, 70 kilometres southwest of Milan, is part of Italy’s “golden triangle” of rice paddies.

Italy supplies half of the European Union’s rice, and this is the country’s predominant rice-growing area, stretching west from Pavia in Lombardy to Vercelli and Novara in Piedmont.

Vicini said the area’s last “decent rain” came in December.

Farmer Dario Vicini crosses his rice field on motorbike to see the extent of the damage caused by the drought, in Zeme, northern Italy. Photo by Brigitte HAGEMANN / AFP

“It’s the fault of climate change,” said the 58-year-old farmer, who estimates his income has fallen by 80 to 90 percent.

Enrico Sedino, another farmer in the area, is even more worried: “If there’s no more water, I can lose up to 100 percent of my turnover,” he said.

Around the rice paddies, cracks are visible in the parched earth and the feeble, stunted rice shoots are covered with a thin layer of dust.

The small irrigation canals that run alongside the fields are dry, or nearly so. 

The waters of the Po River – Italy’s longest river whose flat drainage basin is the wide, fertile plain perfect for growing rice – are this year at a historically low level not seen since 1952.

The water, when it comes, arrives in dribs and drabs.

fish skeleton on dried-up Po River in Italy

This photo taken on July 5, 2022, show a dead fish skeleton on the river bank of the Po River at Polesella village, near Rovigo city, in the region of Veneto, amid the worst drought to affect northern Italy’s rivers in 70 years. (Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP)

Zeme Mayor Massimo Saronni, a rice farmer himself for three decades, said that not only is the harvest suffering “but the whole ecosystem is withering away”.

Before, the rice paddies resounded with the song of crickets and the croaking of frogs, while clouds of dragonflies flittered above the fields. Freshwater birds like grey herons and white ibises fed on insects.

Now, “being in the countryside with such a heavy silence, it’s depressing, you feel like you’re on the moon!” he said. 

Vicini’s 50 hectares are irrigated through the Cavour Canal, which carries the waters of the Po, while other rice paddies in the Pavia region are fed by Lake Maggiore or Lake Como.

But regional authorities have warned that those lakes’ reserves could run out by the end of July.

Early this month, Italy’s national government declared a state of emergency in five regions — Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont — four of which are supplied by the Po.

Farmers are forced to abandon some fields to deal with others. “just like the doctor who during the Covid-19 pandemic chose those with a chance of being saved,” Saronni noted, bitterly.

The Po’s historically low water levels have had catastrophic consequences for Italy’s more than 4,000 rice farms, spread over 220,000 hectares (543,630 acres).

Sixty percent of the 1.5 million tonnes of rice produced in Italy each year are exported. Among the more than 200 varieties are the famous Carnaroli, Arborio, Roma and Baldo brands, essential for the preparation of typical
risotto dishes.

Rice consumption rose in 2020 when millions of Italians were forced by the coronavirus lockdown to cook at home.

But now, the country risks a rice shortage, warned Stefano Greppi, president of Pavia’s branch of Italy’s agricultural association Coldiretti.

“The situation is desperate, not to say apocalyptic,” said the rice farmer, estimating the economic damage as “incalculable… millions of millions of euros”.

“If there is no harvest this year, there is a risk that many companies will close down or go bankrupt”.

