Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

IMMIGRATION

How Europe’s population is changing and what the EU is doing about it

The populations of countries across Europe are changing, with some increasing whilst others are falling. Populations are also ageing meaning the EU is having to react to changing demographics.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:29 CEST
Crowds at Bern station. Photo by Sebastian Meier on Unsplash
The EU saw a population decline in the past two years.. (Photo by Sebastian Meier on Unsplash)

After decades of growth, the population of the European Union decreased over the past two years mostly due to the hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest data from the EU statistical office Eurostat show that the EU population was 446.8 million on 1 January 2022, 172,000 fewer than the previous year. On 1 January 2020, the EU had a population of 447.3 million.

This trend is because, in 2020 and 2021 the two years marked by the crippling pandemic, there have been more deaths than births and the negative natural change has been more significant than the positive net migration.

But there are major differences across countries. For example, in numerical terms, Italy is the country where the population has decreased the most, while France has recorded the largest increase.

What is happening and how is the EU reacting?

In which countries is the population growing?

In 2021, there were almost 4.1 million births and 5.3 million deaths in the EU, so the natural change was negative by 1.2 million (more broadly, there were 113,000 more deaths in 2021 than in 2020 and 531,000 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019, while the number of births remained almost the same).

Net migration, the number of people arriving in the EU minus those leaving, was 1.1 million, not enough to compensate.

A population growth, however, was recorded in 17 countries. Nine (Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, France, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands and Sweden) had both a natural increase and positive net migration.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Five things to know about Germany’s foreign population

In eight EU countries (the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Austria, Portugal and Finland), the population increased because of positive net migration, while the natural change was negative.

The largest increase in absolute terms was in France (+185,900). The highest natural increase was in Ireland (5.0 per 1,000 persons), while the biggest growth rate relative to the existing population was recorded in Luxembourg, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta (all above 8.0 per 1,000 persons).

In total, 22 EU Member States had positive net migration, with Luxembourg (13.2 per 1 000 persons), Lithuania (12.4) and Portugal (9.6) topping the list.

Births and deaths in the EU from 1961 to 2021 (Eurostat)

Where is the population declining?

On the other hand, 18 EU countries had negative rates of natural change, with deaths outnumbering births in 2021.

Ten of these recorded a population decline. In Bulgaria, Italy, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia population declined due to a negative natural change, while net migration was slightly positive.

In Croatia, Greece, Latvia, Romania and Slovakia, the decrease was both by negative natural change and negative net migration.

READ ALSO: Italian class sizes set to shrink as population falls further

The largest fall in population was reported in Italy, which lost over a quarter of a million (-253,100).

The most significant negative natural change was in Bulgaria (-13.1 per 1,000 persons), Latvia (-9.1), Lithuania (-8.7) and Romania (-8.2). On a proportional basis, Croatia and Bulgaria recorded the biggest population decline (-33.1 per 1,000 persons).

How is the EU responding to demographic change?

From 354.5 million in 1960, the EU population grew to 446.8 million on 1 January 2022, an increase of 92.3 million. If the growth was about 3 million persons per year in the 1960s, it slowed to about 0.7 million per year on average between 2005 and 2022, according to Eurostat.

The natural change was positive until 2011 and turned negative in 2012 when net migration became the key factor for population growth. However, in 2020 and 2021, this no longer compensated for natural change and led to a decline.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: One in four Austrian residents now of foreign origin

Over time, says Eurostat, the negative natural change is expected to continue given the ageing of the population if the fertility rate (total number of children born to each woman) remains low.

This poses questions for the future of the labour market and social security services, such as pensions and healthcare.

The European Commission estimates that by 2070, 30.3 per cent of the EU population will be 65 or over compared to 20.3 per cent in 2019, and 13.2 per cent is projected to be 80 or older compared to 5.8 per cent in 2019.

The number of people needing long-term care is expected to increase from 19.5 million in 2016 to 23.6 million in 2030 and 30.5 million in 2050.

READ ALSO: How foreigners are changing Switzerland

However, demographic change impacts different countries and often regions within the same country differently.

When she took on the Presidency of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen appointed Dubravka Šuica, a Croatian politician, as Commissioner for Democracy and Demography to deal with these changes.

Among measures in the discussion, in January 2021, the Commission launched a debate on Europe’s ageing society, suggesting steps for higher labour market participation, including more equality between women and men and longer working lives.

In April, the Commission proposed measures to make Europe more attractive for foreign workers, including simplifying rules for non-EU nationals who live on a long-term basis in the EU. These will have to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

In the fourth quarter of this year, the Commission also plans to present a communication on dealing with ‘brain drain’ and mitigate the challenges associated with population decline in regions with low birth rates and high net emigration.

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

IMMIGRATION

‘Calore umano’: Why some Italian expats can’t resist the pull to move back to Italy

While many Italians flee from their home country in search of a brighter future and career abroad, and then stay there for good, some make the opposite choice and decide to return, realizing they miss too much of Italy. 

Published: 6 July 2022 15:54 CEST
'Calore umano': Why some Italian expats can't resist the pull to move back to Italy

Roughly 120,000 Italians move abroad each year while just 68,000 return, according to Italy’s national statistic office Istat.

One of the main reasons why they come back, as suggested by a recent survey, is nostalgia for their home country.

The survey also revealed Italians living abroad realized that Italy still had a lot of opportunities in terms of jobs if you searched hard enough and a unique quality of life.

Carolina Barilone is a 35-year-old honey producer who moved back with her family from Stockholm, where she grew up and where her father owns an ice-cream shop.

She attended Swedish schools, fluently speaks four languages and worked for Ikea but in 2019, not happy with her life there, made the leap and returned to her native, remote village of San Biagio Saracinisco, south of Rome, from where her grandparents had emigrated.

She found life in Sweden was great – but not that great.

“It’s an apparently perfect country, with a high quality of life, everything works well,” she says. “Trains never run late. Schools, childcare and the welfare system are very efficient, but I was starting to miss the typical ‘calore umano’ (human warmth) of Italians – the easy going relations, the friendliness of people, the laid-back vibe.”

What appeared at first to be a well-functioning Swedish society lacked in her view the “cheerfulness of a stranger’s smile and the evening chats while sipping an aperitivo after work”. 

The Italian warmth and friendliness is missed by many expats when they leave (Photo by Michele Canciello on Unsplash)

Barilone realized that her life was just work, and that she and her Italian husband, who struggled with Sweden’s cold weather and sunless days, spent little time with their two kids.

“The school had turned into their parents, because we worked too much, they spent 7 hours at school, and school can’t substitute a family. We had no quality time together”. 

The Barilones missed not just the warm weather and typical openness of Italian people as opposed to what they deemed the ‘coldness’ of Swedes, but also a slow-pace lifestyle that only a remote rural area in deep Italy could offer them.

READ ALSO: From spritz to shakerato: Six things to drink in Italy this summer

They now live in an isolated, old restyled stone farm on a mountain top surrounded by nature and with great views of a pristine lake. The nearest village has just 300 residents, mobile phones seldom work. One of her two boys has even started working as a shepherd during weekends. The farm produces different flavored honeys and other honey-related products. 

“In Italy people easily socialize, they know what hospitality is and say ‘ciao’ when they meet you in the village. Forget about that in Sweden. Italians are also very physical, they seek some kind of physical contact and use body language a lot, the Swedish only shake hands, and not always”. 

Barilone says she makes less money with bees than when she worked at Ikea, but money can’t buy happiness. She loves her bucolic, unplugged rural life and has plenty of time to spend with her family – even she wakes up at dawn to tend to the bees.

Marco Pirovano, 40-years-old, a street food polenta maker in the northern city of Bergamo, also moved back home in 2011 after years abroad, nostalgic of family ties and “deep Italian bonds” .

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: Nine tips for making the most of a Rome city break

He lived on Australia’s Gold Coast and Saint Martin island in the Caribbean, where he worked as a chef. While both were paradise-like places, especially Surfers’ Paradise where he finally learned English with an Aussie accent, Pirovano disliked what he saw as “superficial” human contacts and “occasional friendships that lasted just one evening”. 

“We Italians, when we hang out and see there is potential to become friends because we share the same interests, we invest in that relationship and it becomes longstanding. We nurture the bonds of friendship, in the places I’ve lived it’s all very fleeting and so-called ‘buddies’ are usually so for just one night fun, or to get drunk”, he says. 

As for many Italians who have lived abroad, Pirovano also missed his family and relatives, alongside his hometown’s delicious food such as casoncelli ravioli and his beloved polenta on which he was weaned, and being able to chat in the tight ‘bergamasco’ dialect, which is comprehensible only to locals. 

Italy’s beautiful and lively Naples city (Photo by Danilo D’Agostino on Unsplash)

For Neapolitan energy infrastructure engineer Andrea Rodriguez, 41, the decision to move back to Naples in 2019 after a 5-year stay in Abu Dhabi all came down to realizing that Italy had many opportunities for young talent that he wanted to support.  

“I never felt at home, in Abu Dhabi you’re always a resident, never a citizen. After a few years there I started seeing only the differences and making comparisons, and Italy lured me back,” he said.

READ ALSO: RANKED: The 11 worst food crimes you can commit according to Italians

Back in Naples, Rodriguez launched a network to lure Italian brains from abroad, dubbed ‘Return for Future”, saying Italy’s future was in strategic green energy projects on which he now works. 

For a few years he even lived in the UK but says he couldn’t stand opening the window and not being able to catch a glimpse of the sea like he does now in Naples: “That would kill any Neapolitan who is born and bred on the shore”.

Another thing which is typical of Italians abroad: both Pirovano and Rodriguez also missed watching the matches of their favorite football teams.

SHOW COMMENTS