COST OF LIVING

Italy to scrap VAT on bread and pasta amid cost of living crisis

Italy’s outgoing government plans to slash sales tax on meat and fish and cut it altogether on bread and pasta under plans to boost spending power, ministers said.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:47 CEST
Bread and pastries are among the items Italian shoppers are now paying more for. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Italy’s economy and finance ministry is working on plans to keep the spiralling cost of living in check by scrapping IVA (sales tax, or VAT) on bread and pasta products, and lowering it from 10 to 5 percent on other foodstuffs.

Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli told Radio 24 on Monday the measure was likely to be included in the government’s so-called July aid decree, aimed at managing the cost of living crisis, which is currently being finalised.

“It is a concrete plan and possibly an alternative or addition to [extending] the 200 euro bonus,” Castelli said.

“The costs of both measures are being evaluated now.”

A joint statement from the undersecretaries for the economy and for agricultural, food and forestry policies read: “Removing VAT on basic items such as bread, pasta, milk, fruit and vegetables, and reducing VAT on products such as meat and fish from 10 to 5 percent, means safeguarding purchasing power particularly of those on lower incomes who are therefore more affected by price increases in the shopping cart.”

The cut would reportedly be paid for using billions of euros from a recent increase in VAT revenue, due to the rising price of many consumer goods.

Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Italy’s debt is expected to be about 14.3 billion euros lower than expected in 2022 after a major increase in tax revenues in the first six months.

With inflation now at eight percent – the highest since 1986 – the majority of this money is to be used to mitigate the impact on households and businesses under plans drawn up before the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week.

There is doubt about whether the government will now be able to go ahead with some planned reforms, as it stays in place in a caretaker capacity until early elections in September.

But the financial measures included in the July ‘aid decree’ should not be affected, according to reports.

The plan to slash VAT on food has particularly broad cross-party support in the coalition government – with several parties now laying claim to the policy ahead of the upcoming election campaign.

The tax cut is not yet confirmed, however.

It is set to be approved by the end of July, along with other cost-saving measures which include prolonging the tax cut on petrol and diesel again after it was last week extended until August 21st.

HEALTH

‘Psychologist bonus’: Italy offers €600 discount on mental health services

Italy on Monday opened up applications for funding towards the cost of therapy amid an unprecedented mental health crisis primarily affecting young people.

Published: 26 July 2022 08:41 CEST
‘Psychologist bonus’: Italy offers €600 discount on mental health services

Italy’s residents can now claim a new ‘psychologist bonus’ (bonus psicologo) intended to help people struggling with the effects of the pandemic to access mental health services.

From Monday July 25th, applications can be made via the Italian social security office (INPS) website for vouchers worth €600 per person towards the cost of treatment.

With a total fund worth €10 million, the vouchers are means tested and will be available on a first-come first-served basis until October 24th.

The patient must have an Isee (a calculation of relative household income and wealth) of under €50,000 to be eligible for the fund, which can be used when visiting professionals registered with Italy’s Albo degli psicologi (Register of Psychologists).

The funding was announced in February as part of the milleproroghe budget amendment bill, with Health Minister Roberto Speranza describing the improvement of mental health services in the country as “crucial”.

The bonus is set to be accompanied by an additional €10 million in funds aimed at strengthening existing health facilities and recruiting new mental health professionals.

The approval and implementation of the fund was welcomed by many politicians and prominent mental health experts as a step in the right direction for Italy, which is in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Some, however, were less impressed, as news outlets noted that the €10 million budget proposed for the psychologist bonus would benefit just 16,000 people; less than 0.0003 percent of Italy’s population of 59.5 million.

Italy was hit early and hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and – as in the rest of the world – people across the country have spent the last two years struggling to cope with the fallout.

There are now widespread reports of a mental health crisis in Italy affecting younger people in particular.

Recent studies show that an estimated one in four adolescents now has symptoms of clinical depression and one in five are showing signs of anxiety disorders.

In January 2021, the Bambino Gesù paediatric hospital in Rome reported a 30 percent increase in hospitalisations of children aged between 12 and 18 due to self harm after the first wave of Covid.

Meanwhile, mental health care provision in Italy varies significantly from one part of the country to another, as the healthcare system is decentralised: operating on a regional rather than a national level and administered by local health authorities (Aziende Sanitarie Locali, or Asl).

Italy’s local health authorities on average allocate just 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent of their budget to mental health, compared to upwards of 7 percent to 8.5 percent in places like Germany, France, and the UK, according to estimates made in 2020 by the Italian Society of Psychiatry.

Some Italian regions, however, are further ahead of the game than others.

In August 2020, Campania introduced a regional law granting all residents the right to be assigned a psicologo di base or ‘primary care psychologist’, the mental health equivalent of a GP, through their Asl.

Lombardy is now also set to follow Campania’s lead in establishing a network of a primary care psychologists, with Lombardy’s Regional Council reportedly voting unanimously in favour of the motion in January 2022.

See more information about claiming the ‘psychologist bonus’ on the INPS website here (in Italian) or speak to your accountant for assistance with claiming.

