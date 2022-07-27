For members
MONEY
How you can claim a discount on air conditioning units in Italy
Thinking of installing a new cooling system in your Italian home? Here’s a breakdown of the incentives you might be able to benefit from.
Published: 27 July 2022 09:42 CEST
COST OF LIVING
Italy to scrap VAT on bread and pasta amid cost of living crisis
Italy’s outgoing government will slash sales tax on meat and fish and cut it altogether on bread and pasta under plans to boost spending power, ministers said.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments