Will Italy’s new rules really stop nuisance phone calls?

Italy has expanded its national ‘Do Not Call’ register to include mobile phone numbers as of Wednesday. But some say this won’t be enough to deter telemarketers.

Published: 27 July 2022 12:54 CEST
Getting a lot of marketing calls on your Italian number? There's a new way to help stop them. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

From Wednesday, July 27th, Italian residents can add mobile numbers to the registro delle opposizioni, a list intended to prevent telemarketers from calling.

The register was previously used to remove landline numbers from public telephone directories, but it has been expanded as part of a set of measures intended to reduce the amount of unwanted calls (or telefonate moleste) Italy’s residents receive.

The new “register of opposition to telemarketing selvaggio” (‘wild telemarketing’) means “greater privacy protection for citizens and new obligations for operators”, Italy’s ministry for economic development said in a press release.

Listing your number on the register means “cancelling consent to the use of data by operators, who will be obliged to consult the register periodically and in any case before the start of each advertising campaign”, the ministry said.

The restrictions were first announced in May after the number of nuisance calls soared by around 20 percent compared to pre-pandemic times, with people in Italy getting an average of five per week, mainly from banks, telecommunications and energy companies.

The new rules also placed stricter limits on the use of data by telemarketers and included a ban on the use of automated or ‘robot’ marketing calls.

But the restrictions won’t apply to all telemarketers, warned newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“For example, this doesn’t apply to call centres located abroad: Italian law requires them to adhere to the rules, but its difficult to apply sanctions to those operating from outside the country,” Corriere wrote.

“Illegal operators could also continue to harass phone users without the risk of incurring penalties.”

So anyone hoping these rules will mean the end of nuisance calls once and for all may find that this isn’t really the case.

But if you’re one of the many people receiving an ever-increasing number of such calls, registering could be worthwhile if it cuts them down.

It’s free to add a mobile number to the list and the process is much the same as for adding landline numbers to the existing register: you can submit numbers either by phone, by completing a web form, or sending an email (either PEC or regular email), 

See more information on the official website here. The site appears to be available in English as well as Italian, though the English-language version was unavailable at the time of writing.

If the register proves not to be enough to deter persistent marketers, you can also screen calls on your smartphone using the ‘Chi sta chiamando‘ (‘Who’s calling’) app, which you can find here for Apple or Android devices.

Banking giant Barclays to close accounts of Brits living in Italy

UK nationals living in Italy have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change.

Published: 26 July 2022 10:50 CEST
Customers of Barclays Bank who are living in Italy have received letters telling them their UK accounts will be closed by the end of the year. 

There does not appear to be an option to register for a different account.

Several readers of The Local have reported receiving letters or messages via online banking telling them that their accounts would be closed because of their residency status.

A Barclays spokesperson told The Local:As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.

“We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”  

Customers are being given six months to make alternative arrangements. The changes affect all personal current accounts or savings accounts, but do not affect ISAs, loans or mortgages.

Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

During the Brexit transition period Barclays closed Barclaycard accounts of customers in Europe, but did not indicate any changes to standard bank accounts.

Around the same time several other British high street banks began closing accounts of British customers who live in the EU, although with the exception of Barclaycard customers in Italy were largely spared.

The majority of UK nationals who live in Italy maintain at least one UK bank account – in addition to an Italian account – sometimes just for savings but others use their accounts regularly to receive income such as pensions, income from rental property, or salaries if they work remotely.

Not having a UK bank account can make financial transactions in the UK more complicated or incur extra banking fees.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country.

And it seems that many UK high street banks are deciding that the extra paperwork is not worth the hassle and are withdrawing completely from certain EU markets. 

When British banks began withdrawing services from customers in the EU back in 2020, a UK government spokesman told British newspaper The Times that “the provision of banking services is a commercial decision for firms based on a number of factors” so Brits in Italy probably shouldn’t hold their breath for any help from that direction.

