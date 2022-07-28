Read news from:
Ask an expert: Which are the best UK banks for Brits living in Italy?

An increasing number of British high street banks are closing the accounts of customers living in Europe - so what are the best options if you still need a UK account?

Published: 28 July 2022 11:11 CEST
Having a UK bank account is vital for many Brits in Italy, but is becoming increasingly complicated. Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

The great majority of Brits who live in Italy have an Italian bank account – but many also have accounts in the UK.

UK accounts are often still needed to receive pensions, income from property rental or work done in the UK, or to hold savings or pay bills in the UK.

Many UK pension providers will only pay into a UK account, while direct debits including mortgage payments can often only be taken from a UK account.

Having a UK account is therefore vital to many, so we asked Ryan Frost, private client adviser at Harrison Brook, for advice.

UK high street banks

Most Brits who move to Italy will have an account with a UK high street bank, and in many cases have had the same account for decades. But increasingly British high street banks are telling their customers living in the EU that they will no longer serve them.

The latest bank to do this is Barclays, which has announced that it will close all current and savings accounts of its customers who live in an EU or EEA country.

Most other high street banks will not allow you to open a new account without being resident in the UK.

For those who already have an account with a bank other than Barclays, the picture is mixed.

Some banks have already asked customers to close their accounts while others say they have no such plans at present – but account closures is a pattern that has been seen across the EU since Brexit, when British banks began to need separate banking licences for each EU country they operate in.

Ryan said: “Many people have had accounts with, for example, Barclays for 50 or 60 years so are very loyal to their account and used to it, and it’s a surprise to be suddenly told your account is being shut down.

“But since Brexit banks need extra licences to operate in EU countries and many of them are just deciding that it’s not worth it.”

Expat/international accounts

Many UK high street banks offer ‘expat accounts’ or ‘international accounts’ aimed at UK nationals who live outside the UK.

The major drawback is the cost; many accounts have a minimum deposit level – £20,000 to £40,000 is common – or stipulate a minimum annual income, so they may not be suitable for pensioners, people on a low income or people who just want to use their account for a few basic functions while keeping most of their income/assets in their Italian account.

Most expat/international accounts also charge a monthly fee and some charge transfer fees on top of that. 

Ryan said: “These are often operated by the bank’s international arm eg HSBC International which is based in Jersey, and they’re really aimed at high-value, working, transient expat types, so they’re not really designed for UK pensioners who are living in Italy, for instance.

“They will give you a UK account number that you can use for pensions, direct debits etc but they often charge high fees.”

Internet banking

The last few years has seen a proliferation of new internet banks, which offer online-only services and operate across Europe.

The advantage of these is that you can sign up with an Italian address and then carry out transactions in the UK or Italy using either sterling or Euro.

Many people use internet bank accounts when they first move to Italy before they set up Italian accounts, but they’re also increasingly being used to carry out UK transactions as they can offer a UK account number and sort code – vital for certain types of transactions.

The disadvantage for some people is their lack of a physical presence so in case of a question or a problem contact can only be made by phone or – more usually – via email or chatbot. Most internet banks also do not issue chequebooks or accept queues, which can be a problem for some customers.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the 'passporting' system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

Ryan said: “Digital banks are generally where we advise our clients to look, for example Wise (formerly the money-transfer service Transferwise, now set up as a bank), Revolut or Starling. 

“These are new challengers on the banking scene and the advantage for Brits living in Italy is that you can set up both a Pounds sterling and a Euro account and you will get both a GB sort code/IBAN – which will allow you to set up direct debits or receive a UK pension – and an EU account number and IBAN, usually through Belgium.

“It means you can use the account for business in the UK, but also transfer money quickly and easily to/from Italy. In fact for UK pensioners this might give them a better deal on exchange rates than receiving a pension into a UK account in pounds and then spending in Euros in Italy.”

There’s a tendency to assume that internet-only banks are less secure, which isn’t necessarily the case, but if there are problems it can be harder to get redress.

Ryan said: “The thing you need to look for is whether the bank has a UK banking licence. Some of them only have an e-money licence – you can still use these accounts but having the UK banking licence means you have the same level of security and fraud prevention as any UK high street bank.”

Italian banks

Most Brits living in Italy already have a Italian account for daily life, but can you use this for all your financial affairs?

It depends on your situation, but some UK-based transactions require a UK account.

For example many UK pension providers will only pay into a UK account and if you have property in the UK you will probably need to set up direct debits for mortgage payments, utilities, council tax etc and most of these can only be done with a UK account.

Keeping a UK address

Many UK residents in Italy get around the problem by using a ‘care of’ address in the UK in order to retain their British bank account – usually either the address of a property that they own or the home of a relative.

Whether this is allowed or not is a bit of a grey area.

Ryan said: “This is a bit complicated because there’s a big difference between having UK residency and using a UK address such as the address of property you own or a family member’s address.

“If you try to open a new account with a high street they will ask you whether you are a resident in the UK.

“For people with existing accounts it’s technically OK to use a UK address as a contact address, but as banks share more and more information sooner or later they will probably ask you whether you are a UK tax resident, at which point you will have to tell them that you are resident in Italy.”

Ryan Frost is a private client adviser at Harrison Brook, which offers financial and pensions advice to expats in Italy.

How you can claim a discount on air conditioning units in Italy

Thinking of installing a new cooling system in your Italian home? Here’s a breakdown of the incentives you might be able to benefit from.

Published: 27 July 2022 09:42 CEST
With summer 2022 likely to go down as one of the hottest summers in Italian history, it’s safe to assume that many homeowners are looking at buying an air-conditioning system at the moment.

And with energy costs constantly rising, even those who already enjoy the perks of artificially cooled air might be thinking of replacing their old ACs with a brand-new system.

Having a cutting-edge, high-efficiency AC unit might make all the difference in the world when it comes to the size of your bollette (bills).

Regardless of whether you’re installing an AC system for the first time or you’re simply replacing an old unit with a new one, the work is still going to set you back quite a bit. 

The price for the purchase and installation of a multi-split AC generally ranges between 1000 and 2500 euros

But don’t despair (yet). As part of its 2022 Budget Law, the Italian government has made a number of financial incentives (AC bonuses, bonus condizionatori) available to those looking to buy an AC unit for their home.

There are three main ‘bonuses’ homeowners may be able to use. Here’s what you need to know about each. 

Renovation bonus (Bonus Restrutturazioni)

If a new AC system is installed as part of wider home renovation works, part of the cost could be covered by this bonus.

Italy’s renovation bonus grants a 50-percent discount on the total amount spent on renovation-related works, including any expenses associated with the purchase and installation of a new AC unit.

Note that the bonus in question only applies if the purchased AC system has an A+ energy efficiency rating or higher (a breakdown of all available classes can be found here) and if the relevant home renovation works started after January 1st, 2021.

The renovation bonus is only applicable when the total amount spent on renovation is below 96,000 euros.

Scaffolding in Barcelona, Spain

The Renovation Bonus grants a 50-percent discount on the total amount spent on renovation-related interventions, including the purchase and installation of a new AC unit. Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP

Furniture bonus (Bonus Mobili)

The ‘Furniture Bonus’ also grants a 50-percent discount, this time to works involving the purchase of new furniture and/or domestic appliances, including AC units.

Once again, the discount is only applicable if the unit has been purchased after January 1st, 2021.

The incentive is not available if expenses exceed 16,000 euros for items purchased in 2021 and 10,000 euros for items purchased in 2022. The threshold will drop to 5,000 euros for 2023 and 2024.

Ecobonus

Homeowners can also claim back part of the cost of a new AC unit using the ‘Ecobonus’, which affords a 65-percent discount on construction works aimed at enhancing the energy efficiency of a property.

Any expense related to the installation of a new AC system can be included in the Ecobonus as long as the purchased item is a high-efficiency, heat-pump unit with an A+++ energy rating (the highest available rating).

Under the current Ecobonus regulation, the maximum amount you can claim back is 46,154 euros. Also, as in the previous instances, the bonus only applies to construction works and purchases made after January 1st, 2021.

How to claim your discounts

There are two ways to claim the above-mentioned bonuses:

  • Through the independent tax declaration form known as ‘Form 730’ (Modello 730). In this case, the amount you’re owed will be divided into 10 equal yearly instalments.
  • Through a discount directly applied to your invoices. This option is only available if the homeowner agrees to pay via bank transfer. 

To avoid any delay in the disbursement of the discount, homeowners are advised to keep a copy of all relevant invoices and bank payment receipts.

Worker carrying out construction works in an apartment.

All of the AC bonuses can be claimed via a 730 tax declaration form and through direct invoice discounts. Photo by Henry & Co on Unsplash

A further bonus: Superbonus 110

Technically, the famed superbonus 110 does not cover the purchase of AC units. 

However, homeowners may be able to enjoy a tax rebate of up to 110 percent of the cost if the unit is installed as part of ‘leading construction works’ (lavori trainanti) aimed at increasing the property’s energy efficiency by at least two classes (or at reaching the highest possible rating). 

In particular, the replacement of a property’s central climate control system is considered to be a lavoro trainante and the purchase of a unit suitable for both heating and cooling can be included in this category.

The superbonus can be claimed via a 730 tax declaration form and through direct invoice discounts. Additionally, homeowners can also choose to transfer their tax credit to third parties such as tax credit institutes or banks. See further information on the tax agency’s official website here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. For further information about claiming tax rebates in Italy, consult your local Italian tax agency office or an independent tax advisor.

