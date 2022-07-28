Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy’s Salvini questioned over Russia ties ahead of election campaign

Italian anti-immigrant leader Matteo Salvini's ties with Russia were again under scrutiny on Thursday following questions about the run-up to the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Published: 28 July 2022 18:22 CEST
Anti-immigrant League party leader Matteo Salvini has attracted scrutiny over his ties to Russia as Italy's general election campaign kicks off
Anti-immigrant League party leader Matteo Salvini has attracted scrutiny over his ties to Russia as Italy's general election campaign kicks off. Photo by PEDRO ROCHA / AFP.

La Stampa newspaper reported that a diplomat at the Russian embassy met one of Salvini’s aides in late May in Rome, and asked if any of the ministers from Salvini’s League party intended to resign from Draghi’s coalition.

The League pulled out of the government last week, alongside Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the populist Five Star Movement, causing Draghi to resign and triggering September elections.

The meeting was said to have taken place at the same time as Salvini drew criticism for conducting parallel diplomacy with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: ‘No respect’: Polish mayor confronts Italy’s Salvini over Putin support

He planned a trip to Moscow ostensibly for peace talks — with flights bought by the Russian embassy, an arrangement his team insists was only done due to difficulties circumventing EU sanctions.

They said they reimbursed the embassy and the trip in the end never happened.

Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio on Thursday condemned “this attempt by the Russian side to have the League minister withdraw from Draghi’s government”.

Salvini “must explain the relations he has with Russia”, said Di Maio, like Draghi a strong advocate of EU sanctions against Moscow and Italy’s sending of weapons and money to help Kyiv’s resistance.

Przemysl’s mayor Wojciech Bakun (L) confronted Italian League leader Matteo Salvini (R) during his visit to Poland on March 8th over his admiration and support for the Russian president in recent years. Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP

Enrico Letta, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, also said the ties between Salvini and Russia were “concerning”.

Salvini hit back condemning “fake news”, putting the claims down to mud-slinging at the start of the campaign for the September 25th elections.

“A divided and desperate left… spends its time looking for fascists, Russians and racists who are not there,” he said, insisting his party was “on the side of the West”.

READ ALSO: ‘Not one ruble’: Italy’s Salvini denies his party took Russian money

The Russian embassy did not comment, but has previously denied interfering in Italian affairs.

Salvini has long admired President Vladimir Putin, even wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the Russian leader’s face, a stance that has become politically difficult since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of his election allies, Berlusconi, is also a personal friend of Putin, although their coalition partner Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy and is currently leading opinion polls, has strongly criticised Russian aggression.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy to choose ‘Europe or nationalism’ at election, says PD leader

The coming election will be ‘the most crucial Italian vote in the history of Europe’ with a clear choice affecting the future of the EU, said Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta on Tuesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:39 CEST
Italy to choose ‘Europe or nationalism’ at election, says PD leader

Letta said “the choice is between us and Meloni”, framing the election as a contest between PD and other centre-left, pro-EU parties, and the Eurosceptic, hard-right alliance including Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party.

EXPLAINED: Who’s likely to win Italy’s early elections?

“The election will give a clear result and it will go in one direction or another,” Letta told a PD meeting in parliament on Wednesday.

“There won’t be a draw.”

FdI is currently top of the opinion polls, with the support of around 23-25 percent of the electorate on Wednesday, news agency Ansa reported.

The PD was a close second, polling at around 22-23 percent.

The electoral success of either party depends on their ability to form a coalition of allies who would take a large enough share of the vote between them – and also be able to form a government.

FdI’s allies, Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, were polling at 12-13 percent and 7-8 percent respectively.

A right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, Fratelli d'Italia and League is predicted to win Italy's next election.

A right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia and League is predicted to win Italy’s next election. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The three parties, which have long-standing ties, are expected to easily gain the majority needed to form a government between them.

Meanwhile the centre-left’s position is far less clear, with PD currently refusing to ally with the Five Star Movement (M5S) after it triggered the crisis of government that led to premier Mario Draghi’s resignation, and the collapse of his broad coalition government.

Other centrist and left-wing groups that could potentially ally with the PD are polling at around five percent or below.

Election campaigning is not yet underway, but divisions were already showing on Wednesday as the leaders of the right-wing coalition met to discuss their battle plan ahead of the election of September 25th.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy’s government collapsed in the middle of summer?

The main topic of discussions between the trio is that of who would become prime minister in the event of their victory.

Meloni, whose party has a Christian nationalist, anti-immigration and eurosceptic programme, said this week that without agreeing a premier in advance, “the alliance to govern together is useless”

But Salvini’s League wants the party with the largest number of votes to make the choice, hoping that its own numbers will improve.

Salvini has indicated he will content himself for now with another interior minister position – though he has long had his eye on the top job.

Media reports meanwhile suggest Berlusconi is concerned that naming Meloni as premier now would alienate voters alarmed by her extreme views.

Forza Italia has suffered a wave of defections since it pulled out of Draghi’s government last week, with nine lawmakers including three ministers quitting.

Berlusconi has so far appeared reluctant to talk about whether he’d be interested in another stint as prime minister at the age of 85.

SHOW COMMENTS