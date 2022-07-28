For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in August 2022
A 'seaside' snap election campaign, a fuel tax cut extension, and an end to smart working rights: here's what's in store for people living in Italy in August.
Published: 28 July 2022 12:28 CEST
Italy's summer holidays this year will coincide with an early election campaign. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP.
