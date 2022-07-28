What changes about life in Italy in August 2022

August is traditionally when Italians flee the sizzling heat of the city to seek relief at the beach, and after weeks of unrelenting heatwaves, this one looks set be no different.

This year’s holidays, however, will also feature a fuel tax cut extension, an end to automatic remote working rights, and an unprecedented summer electoral campaign following the recent collapse of the government.

Here’s what to look out for in Italy this August.

Summer electoral campaign

Italy’s ‘unity’ coalition government – its third in a little over four years – collapsed on July 21st, causing parliament to be dissolved and triggering a snap election.

The date set for the next general election is September 25th, meaning parties will be campaigning hard over the summer. Negotiations are already well underway as to which coalitions might form and who will lead them.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy’s government collapsed in the middle of summer?

While August 26th – 30 days before the election – is the first date parties can put up campaign posters, you can expect to be targeted with radio jingles and TV ads from the start of the month.

Petrol tax cut extension

Fortunately for consumers in Italy, one of the government’s final moves before it disbanded was to extend a fuel tax cut until August 21st.

READ ALSO: Italy extends 30-cent fuel discount for motorists

The tax relief, which provides motorists with savings of 30 cents per litre, was first introduced in March to help Italians deal with the cost of living crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However consumer associations have said the move doesn’t go far enough, as fuel prices are still an average of 14 cents higher than they were before the start of the war in February.

Ferragosto

Most of Italy is generally chiuso per ferie (closed for the holidays) throughout the month of August, but the Ferragosto national holiday on August 15th is when the whole country really clocks off and heads to the beach.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Ferragosto, Italy’s national summer holiday

This year’s Ferragosto falls on a Monday, meaning those few Italians who aren’t already on holiday are likely to take a ponte ‘bridge’ weekend off starting Friday, August 12th.

Road traffic is always particularly bad around the Ferragosto weekend, so it’s a good idea to avoid making long drives on those dates.

An end to smart working (for some)

The automatic right for vulnerable people and those with children under the age of 14 in Italy to do their job from home (provided the nature of their work makes remote working possible) ends on July 31st.

From the start of August, only private sector workers who have an informal agreement with their employer, parents of under-14s whose partner is not on unemployment benefits, and workers whose medical vulnerability has been certified with a doctor’s note will have the right to continue performing 100 percent of their work remotely.

That changes again on August 31st: after this date employees and employers must have a formal written agreement on any remote working arrangements.