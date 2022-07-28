For members
How to avoid huge ‘roaming’ phone bills while visiting Italy
If you're visiting Italy from outside the EU you risk running up a huge phone bill in roaming charges - but there are ways to keep your internet access while avoiding being hit by extra charges.
Published: 29 July 2022 10:05 CEST
Using smartphones abroad can land you with big bills. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.
Rome vows to crack down on ‘rip-off’ airport taxis targeting tourists
Local authorities in Rome said they were working to address the city’s “shameful” problem with unscrupulous taxi drivers after foreign journalists’ stories of being overcharged were widely shared online.
Published: 28 July 2022 13:48 CEST
Updated: 28 July 2022 17:16 CEST
