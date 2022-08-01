For members
Reader question: Do you need to cancel your residency when leaving Italy?
How do you cancel your residency permit when leaving Italy - and do you even need to do so at all? The Local looks into the rules.
Published: 1 August 2022 09:07 CEST
About to leave Italy? Make sure you've got your paperwork in order before you jet off. Photo by PACO SERINELLI / AFP)
What changes about life in Italy in August 2022
A 'seaside' snap election campaign, a fuel tax cut extension, and the end of 'smart working' rights: here's what's in store for people living in Italy in August.
Published: 28 July 2022 12:28 CEST
