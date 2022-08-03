For members
ENERGY
Does Italy have limits on air conditioner use?
As Spain and Germany announce new energy-saving measures, what is Italy doing to rein in its fuel consumption?
Published: 3 August 2022 16:25 CEST
What measures has Italy introduced to reduce fuel consumption? Photo by Michu Đăng Quang on Unsplash
ENERGY
Air-con, ties and lights: How Europe plans to save energy and get through winter without blackouts
In the face of possible energy shortages due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countries around Europe are taking action to cut their energy use and ensure that the lights remain on this winter. Here's a look at some of the rules and recommendations that governments are introducing.
Published: 3 August 2022 16:12 CEST
