TELL US: What was your craziest ‘only in Italy’ moment?

Every country has things that set it apart, but we think it’s fair to say Italy is unique in all sorts of ways, good and bad. These idiosyncrasies are a big reason why so many people love the country.

If you’re a foreigner who spends a lot of time in Italy, you’ll no doubt have found that almost every day brings new surprises; some sweet, some stressful, and some downright strange.

The Local’s members have told us about all sorts of challenges – ranging from property renovation nightmares spanning three decades to everyday capers at the Post Office – along with the special moments that make the bureaucratic struggles worthwhile.

Incredibly Italian sights or experiences are almost guaranteed when simply walking through the streets and piazzas.

And if you’ve ever driven on Italy’s roads or attended one of the country’s annual festivals, no doubt you’ve got a tale to tell.

So we’d like to hear it. From the comical to the inspiring, the shocking or infuriating – have you had a moment when you thought to yourself ‘only in Italy’?

Now’s the time to get it all off your chest, or to share your favourite Italian anecdote.

Tell us about your experience below in a maximum of 100 words. We’ll include the best answers in an upcoming article.