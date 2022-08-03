Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

READERS INSIGHTS

TELL US: What was your craziest ‘only in Italy’ moment?

There’s no doubt about it: Italy is a special country with more than its fair share of peculiarities. Have you ever had an experience that made you think ‘this could only happen in Italy’?

Published: 4 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Dressing up in medieval garb to pummel your opponents with oranges is just one of the Italy's many surreal traditions, but are there other everyday occurrences that have made you think 'this could only happen in Italy'?
Dressing up in medieval garb to pummel your opponents with oranges is just one of Italy's many surreal traditions, but are there other everyday occurrences that have made you think 'this could only happen in Italy'? Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Every country has things that set it apart, but we think it’s fair to say Italy is unique in all sorts of ways, good and bad. These idiosyncrasies are a big reason why so many people love the country.

If you’re a foreigner who spends a lot of time in Italy, you’ll no doubt have found that almost every day brings new surprises; some sweet, some stressful, and some downright strange.

The Local’s members have told us about all sorts of challenges – ranging from property renovation nightmares spanning three decades to everyday capers at the Post Office – along with the special moments that make the bureaucratic struggles worthwhile. 

Incredibly Italian sights or experiences are almost guaranteed when simply walking through the streets and piazzas.

And if you’ve ever driven on Italy’s roads or attended one of the country’s annual festivals, no doubt you’ve got a tale to tell.

So we’d like to hear it. From the comical to the inspiring, the shocking or infuriating – have you had a moment when you thought to yourself ‘only in Italy’?

Now’s the time to get it all off your chest, or to share your favourite Italian anecdote.

Tell us about your experience below in a maximum of 100 words. We’ll include the best answers in an upcoming article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.