EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023
Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
TRAFFIC: The worst dates to travel on Italy’s roads this August
Heatwaves and traffic jams are not a good mix - but both are inevitable during an Italian summer. Here are the busiest dates to avoid when travelling on Italy's motorways this month.
Published: 2 August 2022 14:29 CEST
